Having digestive issues?

A bad case of stomach rumbles is a nuisance and might send you running for the washroom, but chronic gut and digestion issues have a real impact on quality of life.

Some research even points to a link between your gut health and brain, showing that your microbiome's wellbeing is strongly linked with your mental and emotional wellbeing.

If you're looking to take a proactive step for your gut health or if you've been struggling with indigestion and digestive issues, there are ways you can support and protect your biome.

Consider these strategies and products to help you combat the gurgles and grumbles emanating from your abdomen.

Eliminate foods from your diet

It's sometimes challenging to pinpoint the offending food item -- sugar and lactose are common culprits -- that's sending your stomach into overdrive, but once eliminated, you'll likely find relief. Try the following to calm your cramps:

Follow a low FODMAP diet: The Low-FODMAP Diet for Beginners

This diet is ideal for those with diagnosed conditions like IBS (irritable bowel syndrome). It's designed to help alleviate uncomfortable symptoms like gas and bloating and involves cutting out certain foods a certain class of carbohydrates -- FODMAPs -- and slowly reintroducing them to discover which ones are causing symptoms.

Try the Whole30 diet: The Whole30: The 30-Day Guide to Total Health and Food Freedom

If your symptoms are occasional and not particularly severe, consider trying out the Whole30 meal plan. You'll cut out a few known digestive irritants on this diet and slowly reintroduce them, so it'll be easy to tell when something is causing your stomach to go haywire.

Cut out lactose: Lactaid Fast Act Relief Caplets

If dairy leaves you clutching your midsection, you may be lactose intolerant. Note that intolerance is very different from an allergy, which can cause anaphylaxis. Try limiting your intake of dairy products. If you can't imagine your life without cheese and ice cream, however, always keep a pack of Lactaid Caplets in your bag or purse.

Check for food sensitivities: EverlyWell Food Sensitivity Test

Food sensitivities are tough to nail down. They're not full-blown allergies, so there's no real test that can identify the specific foods that will send your stomach reeling. While the Everlywell Food Sensitivity Testing Kit's accuracy is questionable, it provides consumers with guidance for following an elimination diet and can be a good place to start.

Add foods to your diet

If the thought of restricting the foods you eat sends you into panic mode, focus on adding digestion-friendly foods to your diet instead of cutting out potential irritants.

Digestive support: Zenwise Digestive Enzymes

These are digestive enzymes that aid in gastrointestinal health. Introducing them into your diet has the potential to greatly reduce digestion issues by helping you to break down and absorb nutrients from the food you eat.

Probiotics: Nutrition Essentials Probiotics

Choose a probiotic that contains live cultures and take note of the bottle's expiration date. A product that contains multiple strains of healthy bacteria is ideal. Store these in the fridge to make sure they retain their effectiveness.

Fermentation: Nourished Essentials Easy Fermenter Kit

Of course, whole food sources of probiotics are far superior to those in pill form. Fermented foods like yogurt and tempeh contain plenty of healthy bacteria known to improve gut health. Get yourself a fermenting kit and make your own sauerkraut, kimchi, or pickles.

Yogurt: Instant Pot Duo 6-QT Electric Pressure Cooker

Equip your kitchen with an Instant Pot, a pressure cooking appliance that performs several tasks including yogurt-making. Yogurt is a common probiotic-rich food that you might find more appealing than sauerkraut or pickles.

Prebiotics: BioSchwartz Prebiotic Supplement

Consuming this type of non-digestible fiber helps maximize the benefits of probiotics. They feed the healthy bacteria in your gut, aid in digestion, increase immunity, and help with nutrient absorption. Foods like garlic, onions, and whole grains contain prebiotics, but it's also possible to take them in supplement form.

Control stress and sleep better: Linenspa 2 Inch Gel Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper

Stomach issues are a common physical symptom of stress. Limiting stress in your life may help reduce gastrointestinal problems. Try your best to get enough quality sleep. No need to replace your whole mattress -- consider this memory foam mattress topper instead. If your stomach regularly acts up in tandem with chronic high-stress levels, consider talking to a mental health professional.

Talk to your doctor

Get in touch with a health professional if you're experiencing severe symptoms. Frequent gastrointestinal distress is often the result of Crohn's disease, IBS, IBD, or other illnesses. Your condition may require a medically devised treatment plan.

