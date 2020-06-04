Haverdash clothing rental subscription review

The way we shop has shifted, and more than ever before, we're buying essentials online and having them delivered to our doors.

There are a lot of delivery services that have cropped up in recent years for products ranging from groceries and medications to eyeglasses and dog food.

Shopping for clothes online is nothing new, but renting clothes online is a relatively novel concept. If you've ever wanted to update your wardrobe but lack the budget or closet space, you may want to consider renting as a viable option for maintaining the look you want without overextending your bank account.

The subscription clothing service Haverdash caught our eye with its rental model and closet of stylish options. We put it to the test to see if the subscription was actually worth it.

What is Haverdash?

Haverdash is a subscription-based clothing rental service. For a fee of $59/month, subscribers have access to Haverdash's extensive closet and will receive one box at a time with three pre-selected items that they can return for a new box as often as they like.

How does Haverdash work?

Once you've created your Haverdash account, you can begin browsing their closet. We'd suggest starting with their new arrivals for a nice assortment of seasonal items in a variety of styles. As you come across garments you like, add them to your closet. You need at least eight items in your closet to generate a box, but you can add more than 20 items to your virtual closet.

Haverdash suggests updating your closet regularly as there are always new arrivals to peruse; besides, if you're going to pay for a rental service, you may as well take advantage of it. The more items you select, the quicker they're able to send out your next three-item box. While the items in your box are based on availability, you can prioritize which items you're most excited to receive.

Haverdash adheres to an extensive cleaning regimen for all of its garments. When we received our first box, it felt like getting brand new threads, and we were impressed with the quality of the items, which had no visible wear or pulling as we expected.

We liked that the rental came with a prepaid bag for returning the clothes to Haverdash when we finished. Our second box took five business days to arrive after returning the first.

How much does Haverdash cost?

Haverdash subscription is $59 per month. If you fall in love with an item, Haverdash gives you the option to purchase it at a discounted price. We found that discounts varied but tended to range between 25% and 75% off.

Overall thoughts

Haverdash satisfied our want for new clothes, and the flat $59/month seemed reasonable. We enjoyed trying on new items and finding fun ways to incorporate them. Haverdash also made the "shopping" experience less stressful. The idea that you can add 20 or more looks to your closet and know exactly how much you'll pay each month to wear them made the browsing process fun, especially since this is significantly less per month than we would usually spend on clothes.

While it may be daunting to select a wide array of items without knowing which will end up in your next box, we found that the process allows for greater aesthetic experimentation. Go crazy! If you never wear prints, add a floral dress. If you're in a long term relationship with your skinny jeans, add some flowy silk pants.

Haverdash is a low-stakes way to play with your style. You're not buying these clothes, so it's an opportunity to explore. You never know -- maybe you'll find something you really love. If that happens, there's always an option to purchase the items in your box at a discount, and you can see the price for each item on the app or website.

Haverdash vs. Rent the Runway Unlimited

Some may draw comparisons between Haverdash and its more expensive competitor, Rent the Runway Unlimited. While the core concepts are similar, Haverdash offers more casual, everyday options compared to the designer pieces Rent the Runway is known for. Another key distinction is in which items ultimately end up in your box. With Haverdash, you build your closet and prioritize your favorite pieces, but the items you receive are based strictly on availability. There's no guarantee that you'll receive all three of your prioritized items in your next box.

Rent the Runway Unlimited allows you to build your box in anticipation of certain events, like a vacation or a wedding, because you get to choose the items that go in each box and you can swap out your items before your next event. Haverdash's business model doesn't lend itself to planning on this level.

Of course, you can stock your closet full of fun summery prints ahead of a heat wave, but you lack the control you would have with other rental services. The bottom line -- this is a great service for making additions to your everyday wardrobe, but if you're looking to rent clothes for a specific occasion, look elsewhere.

Pros

Haverdash's model encourages experimentation. Each box offers three new ways to bring life to a tired wardrobe with a wide variety of looks from known brands like French Connection and Moon River. A decent portion of the items have at least one user review, so you get a sense of what other people think of the material, as well as the size and fit of the garment, before adding it to your closet. Haverdash's size advisor tool is a reliable way to ensure you've selected the right size before adding a piece to your closet.

Cons

You don't get to select what's in your box. Theoretically, you should be excited to get any of the items you added to your closet, but if you're waiting for that one particular pick, don't hold your breath. Besides prioritizing the items, there's not much you can do to ensure anything is added to your next box. The wait time between boxes can seem long and limit the number of boxes you receive in a month. However, Haverdash recommends marking at-home items returned on the app or website as soon as you drop them off at the post office as this will ensure a speedy turnaround.

Is it worth it?

Haverdash is well-suited to the person who always wants something new to wear without spending a ton of money or needing to turn the living room into a second closet. We were particularly impressed with the variety of trendy and classic items available at Haverdash, including blue jeans, cozy sweaters, and fun dresses for spring. The subscription service is also an excellent option for those who prefer to see how a new item fits into their existing wardrobe before making a commitment.

Meredith Gallo is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.