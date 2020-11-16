November 16, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
Hate crimes in U.S. rise to highest level in over a decade, with record-high hate-based murders: FBI
The number of reported hate crimes across the country rose the highest level in more than a decade in 2019, which was also the deadliest year on record for victims of hate-based killings, according to an FBI report released Monday. The 51 hate-motivated murders recorded last year include the 22 victims killed in a mass shooting that targeted Mexicans at a Texas Walmart.