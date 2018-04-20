‘Harry Potter’ cocktails at Hudson Hotel for adult Muggles

The same day Broadway’s “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” opens this Sunday, Hogwarts-inspired cocktails will appear at the Hudson Hotel in Midtown.

Poof! It’s like magic — well, marketing.

The quartet of boozy drinks — named for the four wizard school houses in J.K. Rowling’s intoxicating books — are for grown-up Muggles only.

Cocktail “ingredients were chosen to tie to the house colors of the books,” said a Hudson Hotel rep.

There’s the Gryffindor (scarlet and gold), where boy wizard Harry bunked with his best pals — made with Lillet Rose, Campari, a splash of grapefruit juice and club soda.

Bad seeds will appreciate the Slytherin (emerald green and silver) — gin, cucumber juice, St. Germaine, simple syrup and lemon juice.

Fans of House Hufflepuff (canary yellow and black) can sip a cocktail made with cava, sugar cane syrup and ginger beer.

And Ravenclaw (blue and bronze) is honored with bourbon, Pimm’s and a splash of Coke.

“We wanted guests to be able to ‘choose their house’ — as so many people closely identify themselves as a member of one,” the rep told the News.

You don’t need a Sorting Hat to order the drinks, which are $15 apiece. Just ask a bartender at the hotel at 358 W. 58th St. in the Library Bar, where the cocktails are being served through May 11.

That’s actually a fitting setting for sipping Harry-happy drinks, considering that (no spoilers!) a bookcase plays a pivotal role in locating a Time-Turner in the two-part epic show that’s one of the hottest tickets in town.

If you do snag one, bring it to the Hudson Hotel and you’ll get 25% off the special drinks. If you don’t, the Library Bar has copies of the play by Jack Thorne — based on an original idea by him, Rowling and director John Tiffany — on hand. Ditto a copy of Rowling’s seven books in the Potter series.

Make the Slytherin at home

(from Hudson Hotel)

INGREDIENTS:

2 ounces Hendrick’s Gin

1 ounce cucumber juice

.25 ounces St. Germain

.25 ounces simple syrup

.5 ounce lemon juice

INSTRUCTIONS:

Add all ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake well. Strain into a coupe glass and garnish with a cucumber slice.