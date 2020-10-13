Tom Williams
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Happy birthday to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who turns 31

October 13, 2020 | 2:11pm
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Brian Niemietz
Tom Williams

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez turns 31 — Twitter notes she can run for president in 2024