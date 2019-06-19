Hands on with NomNomNow (VIDEO)

In this video, we take a look at NomNomNow, a subscription service that offers a variety of healthy pet food for cats and dogs. This food is delivered to your home to provide your pet with a variety of foods with different ingredients to suit their needs.

NomNomNow's food is so nutritious that it is even safe for humans to eat.

Though the food comes in appropriate serving sizes for most dogs, larger dogs may need to eat dry food mixed in with their NomNomNow food to get enough nutrients.

In addition to meals, NomNomNow also offers a variety of treats that pets love.

NomNomNow is a fairly expensive service, especially when compared with store-bought dog food, however, the quality of the food and the convenience of having pet food delivered to your door make up for it. If you have a dog who has issues with traditional dog food or has dietary concerns, we think this service is worth the price.

To learn more about NomNomNow and to see dogs enjoying their delicious food, watch our video. And don't forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel for more content to help you get the most out of your things. To learn more about NomNomNow, read our closer look into the service here.

