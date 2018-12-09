  1. Home
Ham Bone Soup Recipe

From www.foodfanatic.com by Lisa Grant
Ingredients

  • 1 Large Ham Bone, with leftover meat still attached
  • 6-8 cups Water, plus extra if necessary
  • 1 teaspoon Dried Thyme
  • 1 teaspoon Garlic Powder
  • 1 teaspoon Lawry's Seasoned Salt
  • 1 14.5 ounce can Fire Roasted Tomatoes
  • 2 large Carrots, peeled and chopped
  • 1 15 ounce can White Beans, rinsed and drained
  • 2 cups Frozen Soup Vegetable Mix
  • Salt and Pepper, to taste

Directions

  1. Place the leftover ham bone in a large soup pot or Dutch oven. Add the water to partially cover the ham bone. Stir in the thyme, garlic powder, seasoned salt and tomatoes.
  2. Cook on medium heat and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low, cover and simmer for about 1 hour.
  3. Remove hambone, chop up remaining meat, discard fat and reserve on a plate.
  4. Add carrots to broth.
  5. Cook for about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until carrots are tender.
  6. Add reserved ham, beans and vegetables.
  7. Simmer for 10 minutes until vegetables are cooked then season with salt and pepper to taste.

