Ham Bone Soup Recipe

Ingredients
- 1 Large Ham Bone, with leftover meat still attached
- 6-8 cups Water, plus extra if necessary
- 1 teaspoon Dried Thyme
- 1 teaspoon Garlic Powder
- 1 teaspoon Lawry's Seasoned Salt
- 1 14.5 ounce can Fire Roasted Tomatoes
- 2 large Carrots, peeled and chopped
- 1 15 ounce can White Beans, rinsed and drained
- 2 cups Frozen Soup Vegetable Mix
- Salt and Pepper, to taste
Directions
- Place the leftover ham bone in a large soup pot or Dutch oven. Add the water to partially cover the ham bone. Stir in the thyme, garlic powder, seasoned salt and tomatoes.
- Cook on medium heat and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low, cover and simmer for about 1 hour.
- Remove hambone, chop up remaining meat, discard fat and reserve on a plate.
- Add carrots to broth.
- Cook for about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until carrots are tender.
- Add reserved ham, beans and vegetables.
- Simmer for 10 minutes until vegetables are cooked then season with salt and pepper to taste.
