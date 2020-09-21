Gunman walks into Ohio home and shoots five people, killing 4-year-old child: police

Police in northeast Ohio are searching for a gunman who walked into a home in the middle of the night and opened fire, killing a 4-year-old child and wounding four adults, authorities said. The boy was in the living room just before 2 a.m. Monday when the shooter burst into the house and fired multiple rounds, according to police. Two women, including the child’s mother, were shot in the legs while two men who were also home sustained more serious gunshot wounds and were hospitalized in critical condition, police said.