Gunman accused of targeting Latinos in Walmart mass shooting to face new charges

The hate-filled gunman accused of slaughtering 22 people and wounding two dozen others at a Walmart in Texas last summer is expected to face new charges, prosecutors said Thursday. Patrick Crusius, 21, already faces one count of capital murder of multiple people as well as dozens of federal charges, including hate crime. The upcoming indictment will account for 36-year-old Guillermo “Memo” Garcia, who died nine months after the Aug. 3 mass shooting in El Paso, and for the more than 20 people who were hurt during the attack, District Attorney Jaime Esparza said.