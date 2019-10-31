A guide to succulents and where to keep them

Venturing into the world of succulents is diving into alien beauty and lushness. Succulents are special creatures: they're varied in size, shape, and color. They're especially resilient to the elements and diverse enough to fit the needs and desires of any plant enthusiast.

There are hundreds of species of succulents out there, so you have no shortage from which to choose. If you're not sure which type of succulent will be best in a particular area of your home or based on your particular plant care tendencies, we've compiled this guide to the most popular succulents and where they should live in your home.

The succulent breakdown

Spiky leaf succulents are the most approachable and popular -- they tend to look like traditional houseplants. Among them, the most common are in the aloe genus. Aloe plants come in a variety of colors, love sunlight, and embrace the outdoors in the summer and indoors in the winter. They love the sun, and while they may start small, they can grow up to a foot or taller over time.

Rosettes look like small roses, as the name suggests, opening up and "blossoming" over the course of their lifespans. Echeveria are among the most popular of more tender rosettes, as they may be purple, green, blue, or red, as well as smooth, fuzzy, glossy, or even warty. Hardy rosettes, like sempervivum or jovibarba, are much more adept at surviving harsh winters, particularly extreme cold. Sempervivum in particular, with varied and changing colors, are popular today just as they have been since ancient times when they were believed to hold mystical powers and protect people from otherworldly threats.

Flat leaf succulents produce beautiful, colorful flowers -- just not that often and for that long. A Christmas cactus, for example, blooms during the holiday season, while the Queen of the Night -- you guessed it -- blooms just at night. However, when they do, they're spectacular, featuring oranges, yellows, and bright reds. Flat leaf plants tend to look quite different when they bloom than when they don't and may be considered ugly to some. Although beauty is in the eye of the beholder.

Round leaf may be among the oddest and eeriest looking succulents around, as well as the hardiest. They tend to reproduce quickly and easily, and while their leaves may be tiny, these succulents make up for that in size and number of leaves. "Round" is a fairly loose term here. These succulents feature circular, oblong, or even heart-shaped leaves. Perhaps the most traditional looking is Adenium, known as the Desert Rose. Pink flowers with a white center bloom on woody stalks -- these are hard to grow, but gorgeous when successfully done so.

Where to put them

All the aforementioned are rooted succulents, meaning they're potted with soil and gravel in a spot where they can get a fair amount of direct sunlight. They look terrific and prosper placed on windowsills and plant stands, especially when housed in glass terrariums that can be decorated with colorful gravel, moss, and other trinkets.

Remember: Succulents appreciate light. While these hardy plants will survive in areas that aren't well lit, like a cubicle or a shadowy corner of the room, they'll thrive with a bit more natural light. If you want to keep them in a spot that isn't near a window, they're small enough that you can always move them to a windowsill a few times a week if they start to look less healthy.

You want to make sure they can drain properly when watered, as over-watering is actually one of the lead causes of succulent death. It always best to pot succulents in containers with at least one hole in the bottom for drainage purposes.

What about air plants?

Tillandsia is the genus of succulents featuring air plants. There are over 600 species of tillandsia, which is fairly overwhelming, so here are a few notable ones that you might want to add to your home.

Ionantha, also known as the sky plant, is one of the most common and easiest air plants to care for. These may be small or large and appear spiky, while actually being quite soft. They're mostly green but may have bright red centers or blossom reddish flowers when the time is right.

Bulbosa are smaller and stringier and require a little extra care because they're more delicate. These air plants have a thick, bulbous center from which slender, wiry, and sometimes long tendrils sprout.

Seleriana are among the most alien of air plants. They are thick, fleshy, and fuzzy, featuring a bulbous root portion that sends out tentacle-like leaves in one direction. Some may be hefty and are better left on shelves than hanging from ceilings.

Where to put them

Air plants offer the most variety of any succulents. Because of their unique design and lack of roots, they don't need to be potted. They don't need to be on the ground either. Their varied size and sometimes hardy leaves and tendrils mean you can get creative with where they go.

Most commonly, air plants are placed in glass-wall terrariums or wire frames that hang from the ceiling. Most are lightweight, so they don't need much in the way of support. Some may even hang from lights or photo grids, and thicker air plants may simply plop down on a side table or nightstand.

Whereas succulents may require the allotment of space before buying the plant, Tillandsia can work in the opposite manner: Buy some first, then use their unique design to find a spot around the house. From hooks to lights, shelves to sills, air plants are fun to place.

Succulent shopping list

Terrarium: For rooted succulents, you'll need a terrarium that can hold a bit of weight; hanging glass likely can't support the soil and gravel required to maintain a succulent. We love this Geometric Glass Terrarium from NCYP.

Floating Shelf: Air plants can go just about anywhere. Depending on the variety you get, they may be best displayed on a shelf. We recommend these corner options from Shelving Solution.

Hanging planter: Another fun way to display rooted succulents, especially if you lack the counter space to add them to an already existing surface, is to hang them using innovative planters like these three.

