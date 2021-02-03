Guide to cold weather mountain bike gear

Winter mountain bike gear

When the cold sets in, many cyclists put away their bikes to wait for better weather. But if you’re a cycling enthusiast looking to get your blood pumping out on the trails, the elements should never be an obstacle.

Still, you don’t want to be caught off guard on rainy days or in subzero temperatures. With the appropriate gear for your mountain bike, you’ll be prepared for any type of weather.

Cold weather cycling requires special gear to make your experience more comfortable. Here’s what you need:

Full-length pants or cycling tights

Layer up with windproof, water-resistant clothes, starting with a base. Thermal cycling tights with elasticity in the knees and waist allow for breathability, while waterproofed padding on the rear keeps you dry and comfortable on wet days. A full-length shell also offers protection against rough, wet, or slushy terrain, while reflective lining makes you easier to spot on dark roads.

Quarter-length waterproof shorts

Thermal, waterproof shorts can be worn over cycling tights for added warmth. There are two main options here: baggy shorts (best for layering) or form-fitting shorts (best for keeping out moisture). Whichever you prefer, choose an option that’s waterproof and wind-resistant to keep your backside dry. Quarter-length shorts — also called knickers — provide additional coverage for your legs against splashes of mud or water. If you tend to cycle off-road or plan to go out in extreme cold, consider an option with taped inner seams to keep out the moisture while you ride.

Knee pads and knee warmers

Essential for both safety and warmth, knee pads offer added protection in accidents, while knee warmers keep your joints warm and mobile as you ride.

Rain jacket

A fitted, lightweight rain jacket makes for an excellent outer layer on wet, windy rides. Long, vented sleeves, a high collar, and a removable, peaked hood are perfect for keeping your face and torso dry, while keeping you from overheating. Softshell options are perfect as they’re waterproof, windproof, and durable against the elements.

Gilet

Cyclists looking to keep their core warm and their arms free should consider a gilet or cycling vest instead of a full-length jacket.

Cycling gloves

Cycling gloves are another must-have for cold weather mountain biking. After all, numb fingers are a safety hazard when you need to quickly shift gears or brake. A pair of fitted bike gloves designed with windproofed backs keep your hands warm on the handlebars, while still providing a solid grip and complete control over your bike.

Bike goggles or glasses

Out on the trails, it’s tough to keep the mud, dirt, and rain out of your eyes. Even on dry days, the last thing you want is to be blinded by the sun. That’s why we suggest getting a pair of lightweight, polarized glasses like this one by Smith.

Waterproof socks

For an added layer of warmth and comfort for your feet on rainy or snowy days, you need a pair of multi-layered or wool socks to keep moisture from reaching your skin.

Skullcap or cycling cap

While a helmet will protect your head from accidents, cold, windy rides call for more insulation. Cycling caps serve as protective headgear against chilly temperatures. There are many options out there, but we love this one from Hikenture. Not only is it designed to keep your head and ears warm, it also comes with handy holes to keep your cycling glasses in place.

Cold-weather cycling shoes (and shoe covers)

When you’re deep into the backcountry or bombing a hill, you need a pair of comfortable shoes with excellent grip to keep your feet on the pedals or clipped in. But when it’s cold and wet out, just having a sturdy pair of shoes isn’t enough. Since heat escapes through your feet, you need extra insulation, which is why we recommend waterproof shoe covers.

Lights

Cycling doesn’t stop because the sun goes down, so lights are an absolute must — especially on shorter winter days. Equip one light on the handlebar, one on your helmet for independent direction, and one or two on the rear of your bike for safety.

Tips for winter cycling

Here are some final tips on keeping you warm and safe on your mountain bike:

Merino wool and polyester are the best materials for keeping your skin dry and warm.Equip your bike with a water bottle and cage so you can stay hydrated.Even if you have lights, make sure your cycling clothes have a reflective trim or tape to help you stand out in the dark.Check your tire pressure before long rides, especially in cold weather. For additional safety, always clean your brakes and lube your chain before and after dirty or snowy ventures.

Angela Watson is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.