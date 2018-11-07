  1. Home
Ground Mongolian Beef Recipe

From www.foodfanatic.com by Erin S.
Ingredients

  • 1 pound Ground Beef
  • 1 tablespoon Sesame Oil
  • 3 cloves Garlic, minced
  • 2 tablespoons Ginger Paste, or approximately 1 1/2-inch piece of fresh ginger, minced
  • 3 Green Onions, thinly sliced
  • 1 tablespoon Sesame Seeds

For the Sauce:

  • 1/4 cup Soy Sauce
  • 2 tablespoons Brown Sugar
  • 2 tablespoons Mirin, or cooking sherry
  • 1 tablespoon Hoisin Sauce
  • 2 teaspoons Rice Vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon Chili Garlic Paste

For Serving:

  • 2 cups Cooked White Rice

Directions

  1. In a large skillet heat sesame oil over medium high heat. Add ground beef, breaking up and cooking for 5-6 minutes until fully cooked.
  2. Add garlic and ginger and cook for 1 minute until fragrant.
  3. Meanwhile, whisk together all of the ingredients for the sauce until smooth.
  4. Pour sauce over meat mixture. Mix until well combined. Simmer for 3-4 minutes until it starts to thicken.
  5. Top with green onions and sesame seeds. Serve immediately over rice.

