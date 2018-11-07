Ground Mongolian Beef Recipe

Ingredients
- 1 pound Ground Beef
- 1 tablespoon Sesame Oil
- 3 cloves Garlic, minced
- 2 tablespoons Ginger Paste, or approximately 1 1/2-inch piece of fresh ginger, minced
- 3 Green Onions, thinly sliced
- 1 tablespoon Sesame Seeds
For the Sauce:
- 1/4 cup Soy Sauce
- 2 tablespoons Brown Sugar
- 2 tablespoons Mirin, or cooking sherry
- 1 tablespoon Hoisin Sauce
- 2 teaspoons Rice Vinegar
- 1 teaspoon Chili Garlic Paste
For Serving:
- 2 cups Cooked White Rice
Directions
- In a large skillet heat sesame oil over medium high heat. Add ground beef, breaking up and cooking for 5-6 minutes until fully cooked.
- Add garlic and ginger and cook for 1 minute until fragrant.
- Meanwhile, whisk together all of the ingredients for the sauce until smooth.
- Pour sauce over meat mixture. Mix until well combined. Simmer for 3-4 minutes until it starts to thicken.
- Top with green onions and sesame seeds. Serve immediately over rice.
