’A great loss’: Leader of Breonna Taylor protests killed in Louisville shooting, family says

November 23, 2020 | 2:25pm
From www.nydailynews.com
By

A Louisville community is mourning the death of a young protest organizer who was reportedly shot and killed early Monday morning, marking another tragedy in a city battling a surge of gun violence. Police did not identify the victim in the fatal shooting, but family members and friends said the man was Hamza “Travis” Nagdy, a beloved activist who led numerous demonstrations following the killing of Breonna Taylor earlier this year.