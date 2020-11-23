November 23, 2020 | 2:25pmFrom www.nydailynews.com
’A great loss’: Leader of Breonna Taylor protests killed in Louisville shooting, family says
A Louisville community is mourning the death of a young protest organizer who was reportedly shot and killed early Monday morning, marking another tragedy in a city battling a surge of gun violence. Police did not identify the victim in the fatal shooting, but family members and friends said the man was Hamza “Travis” Nagdy, a beloved activist who led numerous demonstrations following the killing of Breonna Taylor earlier this year.