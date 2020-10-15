  1. Home
Grandmother now blind after stranger splashed acid in her face outside Philadelphia home: family

October 15, 2020 | 4:33pm
From www.nydailynews.com
By
GoFundMe

Police in Pennsylvania are searching for a man who splashed acid in a woman’s face outside her home last week, a random attack that her family said left her blind and with burns to her lifts and tongue. The 61-year-old grandmother, Helen Jones, had just stepped outside of her home in Philadelphia to go to work when a stranger wearing a face mask threw “an array of chemicals” in her face.