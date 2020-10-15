October 15, 2020 | 4:33pmFrom www.nydailynews.com
Grandmother now blind after stranger splashed acid in her face outside Philadelphia home: family
GoFundMe
Police in Pennsylvania are searching for a man who splashed acid in a woman’s face outside her home last week, a random attack that her family said left her blind and with burns to her lifts and tongue. The 61-year-old grandmother, Helen Jones, had just stepped outside of her home in Philadelphia to go to work when a stranger wearing a face mask threw “an array of chemicals” in her face.