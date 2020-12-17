December 17, 2020 | 12:40pmFrom www.nydailynews.com
Grand jury indicts 6 men in disturbing plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
A federal grand jury has indicted six anti-government extremists with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as part of a disturbing plot thwarted just weeks before the November elections, prosecutors announced Thursday. The group planned the stunning abduction and other violent actions, including televised executions of politicians they disagreed with, out of anger over Whitmer’s strict measures to curb the spread of coronavirus, according to the Justice Department.