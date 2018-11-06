Graham Crackers Recipe

Ingredients
- 1 cup Graham Flour
- 1 cup All-Purpose Flour
- 1/4 cup Granulated Sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon Salt
- 1 teaspoon Ground Cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon Baking Powder
- 1/3 cup Unsalted Butter, cut in cubes and cold
- 1 large Egg
- 2 tablespoons Molasses
- 2 tablespoons Honey
- 1-2 tablespoons Milk
Directions
- In a food processor, add together both flours, sugar, salt, cinnamon, and baking powder. Pulse 2 - 3 times to mix.
- Add in the cubed butter and pulse about 5 - 6 times or until the mixture resembles coarse meal.
- Add in the egg, molasses, and honey. Pulse until well-combined.
- Add in the milk and pulse until the dough comes together in a ball.
- Turn out the dough onto plastic wrap. Form into a disc and wrap tightly.
- Chill for about an hour, then divide the dough in half. Preheat the oven to 300 degrees F.
- Roll out half the dough between two sheets of parchment paper so it forms a large rectangle. Trim the edges so they are straight, then cut rectangles about 2 x 3 inches. Prick the rectangles with a fork a few times.
- Repeat with the other half of the dough.
- Take any trimmings and repeat until you’ve used up all the dough.
- Bake the graham crackers for about 20 - 25 minutes, or until the crackers are slightly lighter in color.
- Allow to cool completely on the baking sheets.
- Break apart the graham crackers along where you cut.
