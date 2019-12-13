Goop: Which of their products are worth splurging for?

By now, you've likely heard about Goop. Maybe you haven't heard about the brand's eccentricities, the wild backstories for its products, or the lofty claims it makes about the line's effectiveness. But you've heard about Goop itself.

If not, Goop is the lifestyle brand of Gwynth Paltrow. The actress's venture gained notoriety from the jade egg for your yoni fiasco. But in recent years, the brand -- which started as a newsletter chock full of bougie things to do, see, eat, etc. -- has begun selling clothes and beauty and wellness products, including its own line of simple-ingredient skincare by Juice Beauty.

Whether you've been on board with Goop since the beginning or you're still skeptical of its message of self-improvement, we've found the best wellness and beauty products Goop worthy of a splurge. We've also thrown in some less expensive alternatives you can purchase elsewhere.

We visited the Goop store in San Francisco to test out the products -- buying some of our favorites -- and below are our findings. If anything, these products would make for great gifts because most people wouldn't want to spend this much on themselves, and the Gwenyth stories that follow will make it worth the investment.

Cleansers and Exfoliators

G.Tox Malachite + Fruit Acid Pore Purifying Cleanser: $48 at Goop

If you're specifically looking for a Gwyneth-approved cleanser that you can really lather on, we recommend Goop's very own G.Tox Malachite + Fruit Acid Pore Purifying Cleanser. Formulated with malachite and fruit acids this cleanser will remove dirt, oil, pollution, leaving skin looking softer and healthier.

Ursa Major Fantastic Face Wash: $28 at Goop

Is the man in your life's skincare routine inconsistent at the best of times? Goop can save you some nagging with its unisex brand Ursa Major. He'll actually enjoy using this deliciously earthy smelling foaming gel cleanser. It's a great option for a little exfoliation without losing moisture.

Goop Exfoliating Instant Facial: $125 at Goop

For an exfoliator that will get rid of dead skin and leave your skin glowing, look no further than the Goop Exfoliating Instant Facial. According to a Goop Lab rep, Paltrow regularly uses this product. Goop recommends using this product no more than two to three times a week and warns that it may not be right for those with sensitive skin or sunburn.

Affordable alternative -- CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser: $16.38 at Amazon

This cleanser by CeraVe will remove dirt and oil without stripping your skin of moisture, and although Gwyneth herself may not vouch for it, we love it (and so do real dermatologists). It's made to keep moisture in the skin and is fragrance-free so it shouldn't irritate sensitive skin. A quick warning: This cleanser doesn't foam, so if you're into the suds try CeraVe Foaming Facial Cleanser.

Serums and Oils

Vintner's Daughter Active Botanical Serum: $185 at Goop

This cult favorite is one of Goop's top sellers, and whether that's because of solid branding or because of the product itself, we will admit that we like it (though the price point is high). It's infused with 22 active botanicals to balance, stimulate, and brighten dull complexions.

Goldfaden MD Detox Hydrating Gel: $68 at Goop

This gel is designed for unbalanced complexions and problematic areas, something many of us can relate to. Formulated with salicylic acid, mallow extract, and a trademarked detox complex, this hydrating gel is designed to strengthen your skin and protect from future breakouts.

Tata Harper Elixir Vitae: $450 at Goop

This Goop top-seller defies logic at an insanely high price ... yet people swear by it. It's packed with 72 powerful ingredients, including hyaluronic acid. According to a Goop Lab rep, this serum by Tata Harper will have your skin looking noticeably smoother in two weeks. Maybe it's worth the money?

Dr. Barbara Sturm Glow Drops: $145 at Goop

If you find that your skin is losing its brightness by mid-day, consider Dr. Barbara Sturm's Glow Drops. This gel serum is specifically designed to soothe and hydrate while providing an instant glow from its mineral pigments. Pat a few drops over your makeup for a dewy glow that will rival Gwyneth at her best.

G.Day Black Pepper + Rose Hip Energy Body Oil: $60 at Goop

Whether you're new to oils or an old pro, this black pepper and rosehip body oil from Goop is worth considering. We love that this oil smooths and moisturizes skin while the combination of Indian black pepper, Bulgarian rose hip, and Korean red ginseng oil will leave you feeling refreshed.

Affordable alternative -- Skin Deva 100% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum: $12.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a pure hyaluronic acid at an affordable, non-Goop price point, we'd suggest this pick from Skin Deva. As a topical serum, hyaluronic acid binds to water and helps your skin retain moisture. Pro tip: Apply hyaluronic acid when your face is damp so that the hyaluronic acid binds with the excess moisture has plenty of water to bind with.

Lotions and Moisturizers

Goop Revitalizing Day Moisturizer: $100 at Goop

Goop's Revitalizing Day Moisturizer is designed to brighten skin tone and target fine lines and wrinkles so you can stay looking as young as someone with a personal Hollywood makeup team. It's formulated with linseed, extract, vitamins C and E, and a combination of peptides to leave you with soft, nourished skin.

Affordable alternative 1 -- Neutrogena Hydro Boost City Shield Water Gel: $16.87 at Amazon

We're big fans of Neutrogena's Hydro Boost line, which you'll get for less than one-fifth the price of Gwyneth's pick, and we especially love that this item combines the hydrating power of hyaluronic acid and SPF. This water gel by Neutrogena may be called "City Shield," but it's a great skincare option wherever you live because it's specifically designed to protect your skin from environmental stressors like pollution and the sun.

Affordable alternative 2 -- CeraVe Facial Moisturizing Lotion: $13.47 at Amazon

This moisturizer is a reliable option if you're looking for something lightweight for everyday use. It's formulated with three essential ceramides, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid to hydrate and restore the skin's natural barrier. We've been wearing this for years and love that it goes on smooth without leaving any unwanted filmy residue. Plus, it's about as affordable as it gets.

Affordable alternative 3 -- Soleil Toujours Organic Set + Protect Micro Mist: $36 at Dermstore

If you've ever had to choose between reapplying sunscreen and not ruining your makeup, have we got something for you. The Soleil Toujour Mist SPF 30 provides broad-spectrum UV protection while setting your makeup. And because it comes in a conveniently sized 2 oz. spray bottle, you can take it everywhere. You could even buy more than one for home and on-the-go considering how much money you'll save compared to the Goop line.

Eye creams

Dr. Barbara Sturm Eye Cream: $140 at Goop

A botanical complex gives this eye cream by Dr. Barbara Sturm a brightening effect. Formulated to reduce puffiness and dark circles, there's no wonder why this eye cream is a top seller for Goop, especially among those kept awake at night trying to stay up-to-date on Hollywood skincare trends.

Goop Perfecting Eye Cream: $90 at Goop

This eye cream by Goop is formulated to hydrate the eye area, improving the appearance of fine lines. It's also designed to plump for a youthful appearance, which is priceless (or $90 if you buy from Goop).

Hair and Skin

G.Tox Himalayan Salt Scalp Scrub Shampoo: $42 at Goop

If you tend to use a lot of products in your hair -- going a little overboard on all your Goop shampoos and leave-ins? -- you may have noticed unwanted build-up that's difficult to remove. The G.Tox Himalayan Salt Scalp Scrub by Goop exfoliates your scalp and hair to remove unwanted product buildup, dead skin, and oil.

Affordable alternative 1 -- 100% Natural Boar Bristle Body Brush: $6.99 at Amazon

Whether you're dry brushing to exfoliate, to reinvigorate blood circulation, or just to give yourself a spine-tinglingly good massage, we'd recommend skipping Goop's $20 version for this dry brush by Touch Me.

Affordable alternative 2 -- ORS HAIRestore Hair Mayonnaise: $9.99 at Amazon

We get it, the idea of mayonnaise for your head is bound to raise a few eyebrows, but work with us on this. ORS HAIRestore Hair Mayonnaise is an excellent and inexpensive deep conditioning treatment that will leave over processes or dry hair feeling smoother and stronger. Of course, you could just grab a jar of Hellman's and do it yourself.

Meredith Gallo is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.