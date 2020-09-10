Phelan M. Ebenhack
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Golfer John Daly has bladder cancer, hopes ‘maybe there’s a miracle’

September 10, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Joe Erwin
Phelan M. Ebenhack

Golfer John Daly is battling bladder cancer.