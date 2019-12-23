Going on a trip? We asked frequent fliers what they must have

As the new year approaches, you might be looking ahead to the trips you have planned in 2020 -- or maybe you're just thinking of your return flight after visiting family for the holidays and wondering how you can make it more bearable than the arrival flight.

Whether you travel for business or pleasure, it is possible to make regular plane trips less insufferable.

With the right gear, traveling by air becomes a minor inconvenience rather than a week-long headache. It's all about coming prepared.

We've gathered our frequent flier must-haves into one place to help you experience the smoothest plane rides possible, no matter how much turbulence you encounter in the sky.

Luggage

Samsonite Spin Tech 4.0: $199.99 at Macy's (was $400)

Samsonite is one of the best-known suitcase manufacturers for good reason -- its cases are strong yet lightweight and handle exceptionally well. The Spin Tech 4.0 has a durable polycarbonate shell and dual spinner wheels for better control. There's a TSA-approved combination lock, too, which will give you peace of mind over the safety of your belongings.

Away The Everywhere Bag: $195 at Away

If you could design the perfect carry-on bag, it would probably look quite similar to The Everywhere Bag from Away. It's simple, lightweight, and attractive with six interior pockets to help organize your belongings. The hidden exterior pocket is the ideal size to hold your phone for easy access, plus it's large enough to fit a 15-inch laptop inside.

FEED Go To Canvas Bag: $78 at Nordstrom

This compact canvas tote is ideal as a personal item in addition to your regular carry-on. It's made from a sturdy cotton canvas that will last through years worth of flights and has a range of handy pockets and compartments for easier access to your essentials.

Shacke Pak Packing Cubes: $22.99 at Amazon

With Shacke Pak Packing Cubes, everything will be in its proper place in your suitcase. This set includes four sturdy double-stitched packing cubes in sizes small to extra-large along with a laundry bag to help keep your dirty clothes from mixing with your clean ones. Your suitcase has never been so well-organized.

Health and wellbeing

S'well Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle: $35 at Amazon

It's vital to stay hydrated on flights so it's a great idea to bring an empty water bottle through security then fill it once you make it to the departure area. This one is made from sturdy stainless steel and is vacuum-insulated to keep its contents cold.

Vasanti 4 Step Travel Skincare Kit: $12 at Amazon

Regular flying can be a nightmare on the skin, but the Vasanti 4 Step Travel Skincare Kit contains everything you need to keep it healthy and hydrated. It includes a mild cleanser, an effective exfoliator, a rich moisturizer, and a refreshing eye cream. Everything comes in small travel sizes that will be allowed in a carry-on.

EO Organic Hand Sanitizer Spray: $21.65 at Amazon

There's no denying that airplanes are like incubators for germs and viruses, especially in the colder months, but you can do your bit to protect yourself by using hand sanitizer. EO Organic Hand Sanitizer Spray is gentler than most other hand sanitizers but still kills 99.9% of germs. The pack of six will likely last you a full year of flights.

Pacifica Purify Coconut Water Cleansing Wipes: $3.39 from Amazon

These facial towelettes from Pacifica make it easy to refresh your skin when you're feeling clammy and unpleasant from hours on a plane. You can choose from a range of options, including coconut water, cactus water, rose water, and pineapple.

Physix Gear Sport Compression Socks: $9.95+ at Amazon

They might not be the most stylish items of clothing, but compression socks reduce the risk of suffering deep vein thrombosis on long haul flights. Physix Gear Sport Compression Socks come in a range of colors and sizes, fitting snugly without being uncomfortable.

Entertainment

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 at Verizon

AirPods might be pricey, but they're the ultimate in wireless earphones. The Pro version provides impressive noise cancellation, and they're lightweight, compact, and have excellent sound quality. In addition to iPhones and iPads, you can pair them with any other Bluetooth-compatible devices, so Android-users need not be left out.

Sony Noise Cancelling Over Ear Headphones: $278 at Amazon (was $349.99)

If you prefer over-ear headphones to earbuds, Sony's Noise Cancelling Headphones are our top recommendation. The effective noise cancellation means you can watch movies without being disturbed, plus you have the option to plug in via cable to enjoy in-flight entertainment, or you can switch to Bluetooth if you want to connect with your personal devices.

Kindle Paperwhite: $99.99 at Amazon (was $129.99)

If you prefer reading to watching in-flight entertainment (or like to mix it up on a longer flight), consider a Kindle. The Paperwhite is extremely thin and light, so it takes up much less room than a couple of books, and it has an easy-to-read e-ink display. It's also compatible with audiobooks and the 32GB version has more than enough storage space to meet most needs.

POWERADD EnergyCell: $11.88 at Amazon (was $19.98)

Let's face it, we're well into the 21st century and nobody wants to survive a flight without their phone. Although many airlines now have seatback USB ports, it's best not to risk it. The EnergyCell is a compact power bank that stores enough energy to fully charge an average smartphone twice (with a little extra juice to spare).

Comfort

BOSA Cozy-Soft Travel Blanket: $29.99 at Amazon

Trying to sleep on a plane is bad enough without being overcharged for use of a paper-thin blanket. Next time, bring your own and snooze in comfort. The BOSA Cozy-Soft Travel Blanket is warm and comfortable, plus it packs up into its own compact carry bag.

BCOZZY Travel Pillow: $29.97 at Amazon

The main flaw of most travel pillows is that, while they support the back and sides of your neck, when your head drops forward (as it's likely to do when sleeping sitting up), there's no support and you often jar yourself awake. This travel pillow has a wrap-around design that offers chin support, meaning you're more likely to catch some zzz's.

MZOO Sleep Eye Mask: $16.99 at Amazon (was $17.99)

You're never going to sleep exceptionally well on a flight, but dimming the glow from the strip lights with an eye mask can help. The contoured design of this mask means it blocks out way more light than standard options. It also comes with its own case, which is handy for travel.

Herschel Supply Amenity Kit: $29.99 at Backcountry

You may prefer to get your comfort accessories in one convenient kit. The Herschel Supply Amenity Kit contains an inflatable neck pillow, a standard eye mask, a set of earplugs, and a pair of slippers so you can remove your shoes without being the passenger who goes barefoot.

