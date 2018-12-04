Gluten Free Peppermint Cookies Recipe
December 4, 2018
Gluten Free Peppermint Cookies Recipe
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup Peanut Butter
- 3 tablespoons Coconut Oil, melted
- 3/4 cup Brown Sugar
- 2 Eggs
- 1/4 cup Flax Meal
- 1/2 cup All-Purpose Gluten Free Flour
- 1 cup Rolled Oats
- 1 1/2 teaspoons Pure Vanilla Extract
- 1 1/2 teaspoons Baking Powder
- 1/4 teaspoon Salt
- 1/2 cup Chopped Pecans
- 1/2 cup Peppermint Baking Chips, such as Ghirardelli
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350°F
- Place peanut butter and coconut oil in a microwave safe bowl and microwave for 30 seconds until both are runny. Mix them well with a whisk.
- Then add in brown sugar and mix well with whisk.
- Add in the eggs and whisk well.
- Then add in the flax meal, gluten free flour, rolled oats, vanilla extract, baking powder, and salt and whisk together.
- Chop up the pecan pieces and peppermint chunks and add these to the other ingredients as well and whisk well. The dough will be wet but won’t stick to your hands.
- Using a spoon and your hand, form spoonsfuls of dough into rough circles and place on parchment lined baking tray or silpat lined baking tray.
- Bake at 350°F for 12 minutes.
- Let cool and enjoy!
