Gluten Free Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies Recipe

From www.foodfanatic.com by Sharon L.
Ingredients

  • 2 cups All-Purpose Gluten Free Flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon Xanthan Gum
  • 1 teaspoon Baking Soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon Fine Sea Salt
  • 1 1/4 cups Light Brown Sugar
  • 1 cup Creamy Peanut Butter
  • 1/2 cup Butter, softened
  • 1 teaspoon Pure Vanilla Extract
  • 2 large Eggs, room temperature
  • 2 cups Semisweet Chocolate Chips

Directions

  1. In a medium bowl, add the gluten free flour, xanthan gum, baking soda, and salt and whisk together to combine. Set aside.
  2. Add the brown sugar, peanut butter, and butter to a bowl of a stand mixer and beat until smooth and creamy. Add the vanilla extract and the eggs, one at a time, beating after each addition until completely combined.
  3. Add the dry ingredients and mix on low until combined, scraping the bowl as needed. Stir in the chocolate chips.
  4. Cover and chill the dough for 2 hours or overnight (can be refrigerated up to 3 days).
  5. When ready to bake, preheat the oven to 375°F and line baking sheets with silicon mats or parchment paper.
  6. Use a medium-sized scoop to scoop 1 1/2 tablespoons of dough. Roll into a ball and then roll in the granulated sugar to coat.
  7. Place the cookie dough balls on the prepared baking sheets and use a fork to press and slightly flatten and form the lines.
  8. Bake the cookie dough at 375°F for 10 minutes or until done. Cookies will be slightly soft in the middle.
  9. Cool on the baking sheets for 5-10 minutes before cooling completely on a wire rack.

 

Notes

  • Prep time does not include time for chilling (which is a minimum of 2 hours).
  • I use regular peanut butter like Skippy or Jiff – natural no-stir works too. Do not use natural peanut butter that needs to be stirred.
  • I use my Nightshade Free Flour Mix in this recipe.
  • Baking the cookies for 10 minutes yields a soft peanut butter cookie. If you prefer crunchier cookies, bake a bit longer.
  • Bake in batches as necessary, keep dough refrigerated until ready to bake. Room temperature dough will spread more while baking.

