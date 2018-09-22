Gluten Free Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies Recipe
September 22, 2018
Ingredients
- 2 cups All-Purpose Gluten Free Flour
- 1/2 teaspoon Xanthan Gum
- 1 teaspoon Baking Soda
- 1/2 teaspoon Fine Sea Salt
- 1 1/4 cups Light Brown Sugar
- 1 cup Creamy Peanut Butter
- 1/2 cup Butter, softened
- 1 teaspoon Pure Vanilla Extract
- 2 large Eggs, room temperature
- 2 cups Semisweet Chocolate Chips
Directions
- In a medium bowl, add the gluten free flour, xanthan gum, baking soda, and salt and whisk together to combine. Set aside.
- Add the brown sugar, peanut butter, and butter to a bowl of a stand mixer and beat until smooth and creamy. Add the vanilla extract and the eggs, one at a time, beating after each addition until completely combined.
- Add the dry ingredients and mix on low until combined, scraping the bowl as needed. Stir in the chocolate chips.
- Cover and chill the dough for 2 hours or overnight (can be refrigerated up to 3 days).
- When ready to bake, preheat the oven to 375°F and line baking sheets with silicon mats or parchment paper.
- Use a medium-sized scoop to scoop 1 1/2 tablespoons of dough. Roll into a ball and then roll in the granulated sugar to coat.
- Place the cookie dough balls on the prepared baking sheets and use a fork to press and slightly flatten and form the lines.
- Bake the cookie dough at 375°F for 10 minutes or until done. Cookies will be slightly soft in the middle.
- Cool on the baking sheets for 5-10 minutes before cooling completely on a wire rack.
Notes
- Prep time does not include time for chilling (which is a minimum of 2 hours).
- I use regular peanut butter like Skippy or Jiff – natural no-stir works too. Do not use natural peanut butter that needs to be stirred.
- I use my Nightshade Free Flour Mix in this recipe.
- Baking the cookies for 10 minutes yields a soft peanut butter cookie. If you prefer crunchier cookies, bake a bit longer.
- Bake in batches as necessary, keep dough refrigerated until ready to bake. Room temperature dough will spread more while baking.
