Gluten Free Pancake Mix Recipe
November 26, 2018
Ingredients
- 2 cups Sharon’s Nightshade-Free Gluten Free Flour Blend
- 1/2 teaspoon Xanthan Gum
- 4 teaspoons Baking Powder
- 1 teaspoon Fine Sea Salt
Directions
- Add all ingredients to a medium bowl and whisk together to completely combine. Transfer to an airtight container, such as a mason jar, and store at room temperature until ready to use.
- When ready to use, combine the mix with 2 eggs, 1 1/2 cups milk, 1/4 cup oil (avocado, canola, or vegetable), 2 Tablespoons pure maple syrup, and 1 teaspoon vanilla extract.
- Cook ¼ cup of batter per pancake on a hot buttered skillet.
