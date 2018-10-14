Gluten Free Chocoloate Chip Pumpkin Cookies Recipe
October 14, 2018
Ingredients
- 2 cups All-Purpose Gluten Free Flour, (see notes for my blend)
- 3/4 teaspoon Xanthan Gum
- 1 teaspoon Aluminum Free Baking Powder
- 1 teaspoon Baking Soda
- 1/2 teaspoon Fine Sea Salt
- 1 teaspoon Pumpkin Pie Spice, (see notes)
- 1/2 cup Butter, softened (1 stick)
- 2/3 cup Light Brown Sugar
- 1/3 cup Granulated Sugar
- 1 large Egg
- 1 tablespoon Pure Vanilla Extract
- 1 cup Pumpkin Puree
- 9 ounces Semisweet Chocolate Chips, (1 1/2 cups)
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350°F and line two cookie sheets with parchment paper or silicon baking mats.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together the gluten free flour, xanthan gum, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and pumpkin pie spice then set aside.
- Add the butter, light brown sugar, and granulated sugar to the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. Mix on medium speed until creamed.
- Add the egg and mix to combine. Mix in the vanilla extract and the pumpkin puree until thoroughly mixed.
- Add half of the flour mixture to the wet ingredients and mix until mostly combined. Add the remaining flour and mix until completely incorporated. Add the chocolate chips and fold in with a spatula.
- Use a medium scoop (1 1/2 tablespoons) to scoop the dough onto the prepared cookie sheet. Dough should be about 2 inches apart.
- Bake for 12-16 minutes or until cooked through. Let the cookies cool on the pan for 1-2 minutes before cooling completely on cooling racks.
Notes
- Use 2 teaspoons of pumpkin pie spice for a stronger pumpkin spice flavor.
- Cookie dough can sit at room temperature if you’re baking in batches.
- Store cookies in an air-tight container up to 3 days. These cookies freeze well.
- I use my nightshade-free gluten free flour blend in this recipe.
