Finding the right glove liners

Whether you work outside for your job or you’re planning weekend winter fun, glove liners offer additional warmth in the coldest conditions. Glove liners are made of thin materials such as Merino wool or polyester to easily fit under your favorite pair of gloves.

A good pair of liners should add warmth without sacrificing dexterity. To learn more about glove liners and find the best pair for your winter activities, continue reading our buying guide.

How to choose glove liners

Warmth is a high priority when comparing glove liners, but there are other factors to consider.

Make sure your glove liners are made of a moisture-wicking material like Merino wool to keep sweat from building up inside your gloves. Just as important as the material is fit — look for a style that isn’t too bulky and fits into your gloves without compromising your fingers’ mobility.

Some glove liners have touchscreen-friendly fingertips, and if your gloves fit snugly enough and are also touchscreen compatible, you can even text while wearing both your liners and your gloves.

If you expect to be in frigid conditions for long periods, consider a pair of heated glove liners for continual warmth.

The best glove liners for cold weather of 2021

Best wool glove liners for cold weather

Merino wool is a popular choice for glove liners because of its moisture-wicking capabilities, warmth and odor resistance. Wool glove liners often incorporate a blend of materials for increased dexterity and durability. Most wool glove liners can be worn on their own, though they may not perform as well as they would under a pair of gloves.

Smartwool Liner Tech-Compatible Gloves: $24 at AmazonThe merino-acrylic blend in these lightweight, touchscreen-compatible glove liners wicks away moisture and keeps your fingers flexible.

Minus33 Merino Wool 3600 Glove Liner: $18.99 at AmazonThese 85% merino wool glove liners keep hands warm and dry under other gloves. Not touchscreen compatible.

Best non-wool glove liners for cold weather

If you’re allergic to wool or don’t like the feel of it, glove liners are also available in silk as well as synthetic materials. Silk is lightweight and thin for optimum flexibility while still providing warmth as a base layer. Polyester blend glove liners vary in thickness and features, but most offer touchscreen compatibility and can be worn on their own.

Browint Silk Glove Liners: $15.98 to $16.98 at AmazonThese extra-thin glove liners are made from 100% silk for a liner that’s gentle on sensitive skin. However, they are not touchscreen compatible.

The North Face FlashDry Liner Gloves: $25 at Dick’s Sporting GoodsFeaturing a specialty moisture-wicking material that dries fast, these stretch-to-fit 100% polyester glove liners easily fit under most gloves. Not touchscreen compatible.

HIGHLOONG Lightweight Running Gloves: $9.89 at AmazonMade specifically for running, skiing and other outdoor winter activities, these thin, four-way stretch glove liners wick moisture and keep your hands warm. Polyester blend; not touchscreen compatible.

Best heated glove liners for cold weather

For top-of-the-line hand warmth, treat yourself to heated glove liners powered by battery packs. Not only are these glove liners ideal for outdoor activities, they also promote circulation, improving comfort and flexibility for certain medical conditions.

ActionHeat 5-Volt Battery Heated Glove Liners: $159.99 at Dick’s Sporting GoodsFor next-level warmth, these battery-powered glove liners offer three heat settings up to 150 degrees. The battery pack can be used to charge other devices in the off-season. Touchscreen compatible.

SNOW DEER Heated Glove Liners: $119.99 at AmazonThe rechargeable batteries in these heated glove liners give you three adjustable heat settings up to 145 degrees. The heating elements cover the back of the hand as well as the fingertips. Touchscreen compatible.

