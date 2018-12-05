Glazed Cranberry Orange Scones Recipe
Ingredients
For the Scones:
- 2 1/2 cups All-Purpose Flour
- 1/3 cup Granulated Sugar
- 1 1/2 teaspoons Baking Powder
- 1/4 teaspoon Salt
- 1/4 teaspoon Ground Ginger
- 1/2 teaspoon Cinnamon
- 8 tablespoons Cold Butter
- 1 cup Cranberries, halved
- 3/4 cup Heavy Cream, plus 2 tablespoons
- 1 Egg
- zest of one Navel Orange
For the Glaze:
- 1 1/2 cups Powdered Sugar
- 2 tablespoons Fresh Orange Juice
- zest of half a Navel Orange
- 2 tablespoons Heavy Cream
Directions
- Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a large sheet pan with a Silpat.
- Stir together the flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, ginger, and cinnamon.
- Use a pastry blender to cut the butter into the flour mixture until it is in little pieces.
- Stir in the cranberry halves.
- Place the bowl in the refrigerator for 10 minutes to get the butter cold again.
- Whisk together 1/2 cup cream, egg, and zest.
- Stir it into the flour mixture. Use a fork to mix it all together.
- Continue to move the dough around and press it together using the back of the fork, but do not over work the dough.
- Refrigerate the dough for another 10-15 minutes.
- Divide the dough into 2 even balls. Press each one into a 6-inch circle on the baking sheet. (Optional: Refrigerate the pan with the dough circles for 10-15 minutes before baking.)
- Brush the circles with the remaining cream quickly and bake for 22 minutes.
- Remove the pan from the oven and cut each circle into 8 wedges.
- Gently pull them apart and place the pan back in the oven for another 3 minutes.
- Remove and place the scones on a wire rack to cool.
- Whisk together the glaze ingredients and spread on top of the cooled scones.
- Let the glaze set before serving.
- Store in a very loosely sealed container.
