Ginger Granola Breakfast Cookies Recipe
November 2, 2018
Ingredients
- 1/4 cup Coconut Oil
- 1/4 cup Pure Maple Syrup
- 1/4 cup Brown Sugar
- 3 cups Rolled Oats
- 1/2 teaspoon Salt
- 1/4 teaspoon Ground Nutmeg
- 1/4 teaspoon Cardamom
- 1 teaspoon Cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon Ground Ginger
- 2 tablespoons Candied Ginger, chopped (optional)
- 1 Egg
- 2 Egg Whites
Directions
- Preheat oven to 325°F.
- Melt coconut oil by placing it in a microwave safe bowl and microwaving for 15-20 seconds.
- Then add in maple syrup and mix well with coconut oil.
- Add in the oats, brown sugar, salt, nutmeg, cardamom, cinnamon, ginger and mix well.
- Then add in the cut up pieces of candied ginger
- Whisk the egg with a fork and add it to mixture.
- Add the egg whites to a boil and whisk them until they are frothy, then add them to the mix as well.
- Add spoonfuls of this granola mixture onto parchment lined baking tray.
- Spray two tablespoons with cooking oil and use the backs of them to shape the spoonfuls into cookies. The oat/granola mixture will be very “loose” but don’t worry, after it bakes, it will hold its shape well.
- Bake these ginger granola cookies at 325°F for 35 minutes.
- Let cool completely and enjoy!
