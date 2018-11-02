  1. Home
Ginger Granola Breakfast Cookies Recipe

From www.foodfanatic.com by Shashi Charles
Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup Coconut Oil
  • 1/4 cup Pure Maple Syrup
  • 1/4 cup Brown Sugar
  • 3 cups Rolled Oats
  • 1/2 teaspoon Salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon Ground Nutmeg
  • 1/4 teaspoon Cardamom
  • 1 teaspoon Cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon Ground Ginger
  • 2 tablespoons Candied Ginger, chopped (optional)
  • 1 Egg
  • 2 Egg Whites

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 325°F.
  2. Melt coconut oil by placing it in a microwave safe bowl and microwaving for 15-20 seconds.
  3. Then add in maple syrup and mix well with coconut oil.
  4. Add in the oats, brown sugar, salt, nutmeg, cardamom, cinnamon, ginger and mix well.
  5. Then add in the cut up pieces of candied ginger
  6. Whisk the egg with a fork and add it to mixture.
  7. Add the egg whites to a boil and whisk them until they are frothy, then add them to the mix as well.
  8. Add spoonfuls of this granola mixture onto parchment lined baking tray.
  9. Spray two tablespoons with cooking oil and use the backs of them to shape the spoonfuls into cookies. The oat/granola mixture will be very “loose” but don’t worry, after it bakes, it will hold its shape well.
  10. Bake these ginger granola cookies at 325°F for 35 minutes.
  11. Let cool completely and enjoy!

