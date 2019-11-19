Gifts your significant other won't have to just pretend to like

Wondering what to get for your significant other this holiday season?

They might be one of the most important people on your list, but they can also be the most difficult person to buy for. You want to get them that perfect, personal gift that shows how much you cherish them.

Don't let the stress of shopping get in the way of successful gift-giving. Take a look at this shopping guide so you can dazzle, surprise, and delight the person you love the most.

(We think an Apple Watch makes a noteworthy gift for any partner, and the Apple Watch Series 3 is currently at its lowest price ever at $169.99. The technology hasn't evolved much since the 3rd gen, so buy now and you'll be done shopping for the perfect presesnt for your significant other.)

For him

YETI Rambler 30 oz Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler: $34.99 at Amazon

Want to save your partner big money on their daily coffee run? There's arguably no better gift than the gift of caffeine. Plus, some establishments offer discounts if you bring your own cup, and this 30-ounce YETI is sure to suffice for their caffeine needs. It will keep their hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold for hours. Buy from Amazon.

Bosca 'Old Leather' Money Clip Wallet: $125 at Nordstrom

For those with a taste for classic accessories making a comeback, this unique money clip wallet is essential. It features six card slots and a leather-covered bar for bills. Made from buttery smooth leather and available in two colors, your S.O. is sure to be impressed with this handsome wallet. Buy from Nordstrom.

Blackstone Breakfast Kit: $24.99 at DICK'S Sporting Goods

If you're an outdoorsy pair who loves camping, then this cute couples' breakfast kit is essential. It's a gift you can enjoy together for a romantic meal while you hike, camp, or tailgate. These cooking accessories are quick and easy to clean, so washing up after a meal won't cut into your time together. Buy from DICK'S Sporting Goods.

Viceory 10-Piece Watch Storage Box by Wolf: $159 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Are timepieces your significant other's staple style accessories? This refined watch box comes from an iconic British brand known for luxury products that cater to the upper echelons of society. Since you think so highly of your significant other, it's a sure bet to give them this attractive organizer that also doubles as a travel case. Buy from Saks Fifth Avenue.

Dior Sauvage Eau de Toilette: $77 - $145 at Nordstrom

If your partner is known for being a snappy dresser, then this cologne is essential to top off their look. The sophisticated scent profile incorporates juicy-fresh notes with earthy undertones for a polished finish. This Eau de Toilette is nothing short of intoxicating -- both you and your partner will enjoy it. Buy from Nordstrom.

For her

What I Love about You Fill in the Love Book Fill-in-the-Blank Gift Journal: $11.55 at Amazon

Looking for a new spin on love letters? This hardcover journal features a series of romantic, thoughtful writing prompts that let you express how you truly feel. At only 4.5 by 3.25 inches, it's the perfect gift your significant other can carry with them in their bag or tuck inside their desk. Buy from Amazon.

Ugg Marlow Double-Face Fleece Robe: $145 at Nordstrom

Help your S.O. unwind at the end of a long day with this super cozy, comfy robe. Made from double-faced fleece, its premium price is well worth its softness and elegant spa-quality sheen. With a full-length style, this robe provides a warm embrace for your partner after a shower or for lounging around on weekend mornings. Buy from Nordstrom.

Clean Eau Fraiche Layering Collection: $20 at Ulta

Does your S.O. adore the whimsy of a scent that matches their personality? Let them add another dimension to their style with this unique fragrance set. They'll explore six refreshing, effervescent perfumes that can be enjoyed on their own or layered for a totally customized scent profile. Buy from Ulta.

Michael Kors Women's Pyper Rose Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch: $250 at Saks Fifth Avenue

For those with refined taste in timepieces, this rose gold-inspired watch by Michael Kors is sure to dazzle. Its elegant pearlescent dial is complemented by a captivating chain watch band with the right amount of rosy shine. This watch will become a true conversation piece for your fashion-forward partner in no time. Buy from Saks Fifth Avenue.

Tory Burch Logo Circle Stud Earrings, Silvertone: $78 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Looking for the perfect gift for the partner who loves high-fashion brands? This classic silver-plated brass pair of Tory Burch earrings features the iconic logo in a complementary size. Simple and professional or versatile for everyday wear, these studs are nothing short of the charming accessory that quickly becomes a go-to pair of earrings. Buy from Saks Fifth Avenue.

For anyone

Echo Auto: $49.99 at Amazon

Take your road trips to the next level with Alexa as your guide for directions, playlists, and news. It's an easy, tech-savvy way to transform your car rides together into an intimate, fun experience. You can even set up SiriusXM and add your significant other's favorite channels to the mix. Buy from Amazon.

Spafinder Gift Card: $50 - $100 at Amazon

Few things match a personalized spa treatment, and few things come close to an unparalleled pampering experience. Your partner will look forward to setting self-care appointments for facials, massages, and other relaxation experiences. With so many locations accepting Spafinder gift cards, it's a gift that can be enjoyed virtually anywhere. Buy from Amazon.

Fjällräven Kanken Classic Backpack for Everyday: $80 at Nordstrom

Looking for an ideal gift for your globetrotter? This water-resistant backpack available in 20 colors is truly a Scandinavian sensation with its versatile design. Your favorite traveler will enjoy carrying this modern, minimalist backpack on every expedition. They'll love its removable foam insert, which doubles as an on-the-go seat pad. Buy from Nordstrom.

kate spade new york Darling Point Photo Album: $75 at Macy's

A picture is worth a thousand words, and this photo album is sure to leave your better half speechless. This silver-plated album is a true conversation piece when left on a coffee table. It's also the perfect sentimental item that invites you and your partner to snuggle up and relive some of your favorite moments. Buy from Macy's.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera: $69 at Amazon

Looking for a modern spin on a blast from the past? Now you and your significant other can enjoy the excitement of taking selfies and developing them right away. While posting them on your refrigerator won't achieve your normal Instagram reach, this camera lets you snap cute pictures that leave a lasting impression by capturing your best moments together. Buy from Amazon.

Ray-Ban Polarized Sunglasses: $193 at Macy's

If your partner is the coolest person you know, they obviously need a pair of shades to keep up with their style. It's easy for them to feel extra-cool and UV-protected, especially with Ray-Ban's top-notch polarized lenses. They'll love the classic look and exceptional quality -- as well as all the compliments they'll receive. Buy from Macy's.

ZAQ Dew Essential Oil Diffuser: $49.99 at Amazon

Looking for a new way to set the mood? Enjoy this sleek essential oil diffuser that provides a multi-sensory experience with color-changing lights and various misting modes. With whisper-quiet operation, you and your partner can give one another your undivided attention -- all in a calm environment with a personalized ambiance. Buy from Amazon.

Heavenly Tea Leaves Tea Sampler: $27.99 at Amazon

If your significant other is a tea aficionado, give them the gift of high society with this tea collection featuring nine varieties of loose leaf black, white, green, and herbal teas. Packaged in individual tea tins, this set offers them the chance to work their way through every flavor to find their favorite. Best of all, you can sit and enjoy a cup together. Buy from Amazon.

