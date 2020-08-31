Ghost Democracy review

Creating a skincare routine that works for your skin and your budget usually requires hours of research and a sizable financial investment.

This is especially true if you're starting from scratch and buying things piece-by-piece.

Ghost Democracy markets itself as clean skincare at a reasonable price. They claim that the products in their lineup are formulated with higher percentages of active ingredients and with a higher standard of "clean" that goes beyond removing sulfates and parabens.

We were curious about Ghost Democracy's promise of clean, effective, accessible skincare, so we put their complete collection to the test among users with different levels of skincare expertise and different skin types to see if their collection holds up to the brand's claims.

The Ghost Democracy Complete Collection

The Ghost Democracy Complete Collection includes a cleanser, two serums, a moisturizer, facial oil, and an eye concentrate. The company says each product is specially formulated with a high level of active ingredients and no harmful or potentially irritating ingredients, like sulfates, drying alcohols, or added fragrances.

How much does Ghost Democracy cost?

Ghost Democracy claims they're able to keep prices low by cutting retailers out of the equation and selling directly to users. We purchased their six-product Complete Collection, which is listed as a $188 value but sold for $138.

Ghost Democracy also offers a Starter Kit (which includes cleanser, moisturizer, and either the hyaluronic acid serum or the vitamin C serum) and sells its products a la carte. When we compared Ghost Democracy's prices to similar products at popular retailers like Dermstore and Sephora, we found that the serums were significantly less expensive than their retail counterparts, and the rest of the Ghost Democracy collection was competitively priced, if slightly less expensive.

Is Ghost Democracy skincare effective?

When adding new products to your skincare routine, you should add them one at a time to understand how each product affects your skin. To test each of the six items in the collection, we used each product for 10 days before removing that product from our routine and testing another.

After we tested each of the products individually, we added all of the products to our routine. For purposes of comparison, we tested on both dry and oily skin types. Tip: If you have sensitive skin or you're prone to breakouts, it may make sense to talk with your dermatologist about adding new products to your skincare routine.

Ghost Democracy Transparent Daily Cleanser review

Ghost Democracy's Transparent Cleanser claims to exfoliate and remove dead skin, accelerate cell turnover, strengthen the skin's moisture barrier, reduce redness, and minimize the appearance of pores.

We found that this liquid cleanser lathered easily without falling through our fingers. After using it every evening, we found that it left skin feeling smoother and looking slightly brighter. It's not quite strong enough to remove a full face of makeup, so don't throw away your makeup remover quite yet.

Our only issue with the cleanser is the packaging. Because of the watery nature of this cleanser, it would be easier to use with a pump bottle rather than the squirt tube it comes in.

Ghost Democracy Floodgate Hyaluronic Acid Serum review

Contrary to its name, this Floodgate Hyaluronic Acid Serum can retain up to 1,000 times its weight in water according to Ghost Democracy, which should make it an excellent option for parched skin.

To apply, we patted a few drops into damp skin after cleansing. Floodgate has a thicker texture than Ghost Democracy's vitamin C serum or facial oil, which we felt made it easy to use. After letting the serum dry for about two minutes, we added a moisturizer. It left dry skin feeling hydrated and smoother to the touch. In our testing, those with drier skin preferred to use this serum three to five times a week. Floodgate was one of our favorite products in the Complete Collection.

Ghost Democracy Lightbulb Vitamin C Serum review

Vitamin C is a potent antioxidant that neutralizes free radicals and can help balance irregular pigmentation and smooth skin tone. Serums like Lightbulb, which has 18 percent vitamin C, are often recommended for those with hyperpigmentation.

We tested this serum on skin with melasma, which causes darker patches to form on the face. It helped to even out some of the newer melasma spots. While this serum did help to smooth skin tone and reduce the appearance of hyperpigmentation, we had mixed feelings about it.

Of all of the Ghost Democracy products, it took our skin the longest time to adjust to Lightbulb. If we applied more than three drops of serum, we found that our faces felt uncomfortably hot. However, once we learned to apply the right amount of serum, the hot sensation only lasted for a few minutes after application if at all. We'd recommend incorporating this product into your skincare routine slowly so your skin has time to adjust.

Ghost Democracy Clean Lightweight Daily Face Moisturizer review

This moisturizer contains 12 percent probiotics, which Ghost Democracy says helps users maintain a healthy skin ecosystem. It also contains one percent niacinamide, which reduces pores, one percent oat seed extract, a natural anti-inflammatory, and one-half percent pro-vitamin B5, which promotes softness and elasticity.

We found this moisturizer to be cool and relaxing with a refreshing scent. As a lightweight lotion, it was easy to apply and absorbed quickly. While we were intrigued by this probiotic moisturizer and plan to continue using it, it wasn't noticeably different from typical daily moisturizers. However, those who suffer from conditions like eczema, psoriasis, rosacea, inflammation, and acne, for whom maintaining a healthy microbiome is critical for healthy skin, may notice a more visible response.

Ghost Democracy Boomerang Firming Eye Concentrate review

Boomerang is formulated with amino acids meant to promote cellular repair, mallow flower extract meant to reduce the appearance of fine lines, and other ingredients meant to calm redness and brighten the look of skin. When applying eye cream, use your ring finger to gently pat the product into the area around your eye. You should never use a swiping motion on delicate under-eye skin.

While we found that Boomerang kept the eye area moisturized, we didn't see major effects during our testing window. We were put off by the slight chemical smell of this eye concentrate, though it came from clean ingredients. Ghost Democracy doesn't use added fragrances, as these can cause skin irritation.

Ghost Democracy Softglow Facial Oil review

This facial oil is formulated with equal parts cloudberry oil, cottonseed oil, and meadowfoam oil that are supposed to give the skin a dewy look while softening and reducing inflammation and the appearance of fine lines.

We found Softglow to provide just that: a soft glow. The oil was easy to apply by patting into the skin and was fairly absorbent compared to other facial oils on the market. We liked that it was easy to put on sunscreen or makeup shortly after application. When we wore Softglow, our faces felt hydrated and soft throughout the day.

Ghost Democracy pros

This skincare line is effective, clean, and reasonably priced, particularly when purchased as a bundle. We liked that the Complete Collection allowed us to experiment with new products and find out what works for our skin without breaking the bank or breaking out. We were especially impressed with the results we saw from the cleanser, the hyaluronic acid serum, and the vitamin C serum.

Ghost Democracy cons

Our primary concern with Ghost Democracy was the quality of the packaging. Although the dropper of our vitamin C serum leaked in transit, we haven't been able to find reports online of similar quality issues, which makes us suspect this was an isolated incident.

Bottom line

Ghost Democracy's Complete Collection is a great option for someone who wants to develop a skincare routine but isn't sure where to start. For less than the price of some individual serums, you get a complete skincare routine. This collection, which included six of the most common skincare products, is an excellent starting point, but it's also an opportunity for longtime skincare fans to add some clean products to their cabinet.

