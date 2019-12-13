Get one of a kind gifts without leaving your house

There's always one person on your gift list who seems impossible to buy for. Either they already own everything or their tastes are very particular.

Even when you've scoured Amazon and every other store under the sun, you've come up empty. Time's ticking, so what can you do?

Consider getting that special someone a one-of-a-kind gift. We're thinking antique, vintage, historical, and even old Hollywood glam.

Worried about all that dust you'll inhale and time spent hunting at antique stores? Don't worry. Now you can search an online treasure trove for a unique gift that will delight. We've highlighted our favorites that are available for bidding now.

For art and culture collectors

Jonathan Swift's Gulliver's Travels, Illustrated by Louis John Rhead 1941 Edition

Your favorite bibliophile will love adding this canonical work to their personal library. Illustrations by Rhead bring to life Lilliputians, Yahoos, and Houyhnhnms. It's truly the kind of gift that hearkens back to childhood -- or at least to high school literature class.

Keith Haring Original Signed Drawing

If you're buying for someone who loves Keith Haring, pick up this 1989 black and white piece to add to their collection. It measures 11 by 16 inches, making it the perfect size to adorn any space, whether an office or living room. Modern and thought-provoking, it's a piece that belongs in a high-traffic area.

Claude Monet French Oil Painting, Girl with Flowers

Let someone know you adore them with this oil painting portrait inspired by Claude Monet. The painting embraces elements from Monet's landscape art and breathes life into a girl glancing over her shoulder with a bouquet in hand. Its frame is rustic and subdued so as not to draw attention away from the artwork.

Betty Boop by Jozza, Mixed Media Painting

Fans of modern art or Betty Boop will flip with this 40- by 48-inch mixed-media acrylic painting. This rare piece was painted in 2019 by Jozza, a Brazilian artist with a penchant for animated art. Edgy and avant-garde, it's a fun and lively collection piece.

"Crest of the Wave" by Harriet Whitney Frishmuth, Figurine

This 1925 bronze figure measures 20.5 inches and rests atop a green granite base, making it a sophisticated mantle ornament for the person with Baroque style. It's both elegant and somewhat whimsical, ideal for the person who's home is filled with maximalist décor.

All things bling

Hermes French Silk "Chasse En Inde" Scarf

It's not a Birkin bag, but it's a step in the right direction. This silk scarf exudes French elegance in gold, orange, red, and black. It even comes with a pristine orange Hermes box so you're afforded the absolute best in presentation for the lucky recipient.

Vintage Gold Pocket Watch, 14K Gold

Set in a 14K gold case, this timepiece is a welcomed change in the world of smartwatches and fitness trackers for those who appreciate the simplicity of prior times. It features classic Roman numerals on the face as well as digits on its subsidiary seconds dial.

Karl Lagerfeld "Peas in a Pod" Necklace

Talk about pretty -- and pretty unique. This ornate garden-inspired piece hails from Karl Lagerfeld's legendary jewelry line. The gold-tone necklace cradles verdant-inspired stones, which are sure to make everyone green with envy. It's every bit haute couture as the designer's gowns.

Antique Natural Pearl and Diamond Necklace

This Victorian pearl and diamond necklace in platinum is nothing short of exquisite. Its presentation is stately, as it comes in an original clam-shell case with turquoise velour. The person with classic taste will surely look forward to wearing it.

18K Gold Cuff Bracelet Mounted with Two Diamonds

This bangle will wow its recipient. Turquoise and sapphires drive this unusual piece into the realm of stunning sophistication. The design taps into nature, both with precious gems and twig-inspired gold detail.

14K White Gold, Emerald, and Diamond Cocktail Ring

Love blossoms, and so too does this cocktail ring. Diamond-studded petals open around a radiant Colombian emerald, which was naturally sourced. This wearable bloom brings out the very best the world of jewelry has to offer.

Natural Ruby and Diamond Cufflinks

Call these cufflinks the Crown Jewels of a gentleman's formalwear collection. There are over a dozen rubies and diamonds on each cufflink, which are well-secured in a classic mounting style. They're nothing short of regal.

Rolex 18K Gold GMT Master Watch

Any classy gentlemen would be thrilled to adorn himself with this 18K gold Rolex. Its band, also 18K gold, is an understated chain-link style. The caramel clock face has genuine warmth to it while retaining Rolex's signature refined appearance.

Home décor

Small Chinese Covered Bowl

They say the best things come in small packages, and this Chinese Covered Bowl is no exception. This simple blue and white piece sits handsomely atop a hand-carved wood stand. At 4 by 2.5 inches, it's well-suited for storing small mementos or favorite jewelry pieces. The lid is pierced, so it could even store potpourri.

Ancient Cyprus Kylix Pottery Double-Handled Cup

This gift is one for the history books. Enjoy presenting this bowl from 6th century BC in remarkable condition to a history collector -- or a geography buff who can locate Cyprus on a map. Its unusual shape is decorated with painted rings on the interior and exterior, much of which is still intact.

Pair of Barcelona Style Tubular Chrome Chairs

These are, indeed, totally tubular. Most importantly, they help the recipient kick back and relax. This modern seating pair features ivory suede cushions in a curvaceous chrome frame. They're bound to turn even a basic space into a contemporary alcove for intimate chats.

Pair of Art Deco Rock Crystal Table Lamps

If you know someone who needs to upgrade their lighting fixtures, we recommend art deco lighting. These 26-inch tapered lamps have a smokey, opaque hue and feature gold hardware. They'll transform a humdrum room into an illuminated and stylish space and might even inspire the recipient to redecorate the rest of the room.

86-Piece Gorham Sterling Flatware Set

Look no further for a couples' gift that will amaze and impress. Gracious hosts will appreciate this 86-piece sterling silver flatware set that serves 12. The sophisticated set even includes serving ware and comes in an equally elegant lined wood storage chest.

Chinese Gilt Bronze Manjushiri Buddha

Share good fortune for the new year with this bronze Buddha figurine. He sits lotus-style atop a finely-detailed platform and dons a magnificent headpiece. It's the perfect gift for those who enjoy meditating and reflecting.

Monumental 19th Century Limoges Enamel Clock Set

This is probably the most opulent possible tabletop timekeeper -- ever. Feast your eyes upon seated cherubs, ivy, and a hand-painted clock face. It also comes with a matching pair of candelabras to lend an elegant cohesion to any mantel.

Memorabilia and collectibles

Civil War Sword and Scabbard

This gift is perfect for the history buff (or Civil War reenactor). They'll appreciate the finely crafted scrollwork of the knuckle guard and hilt. Even the slight oxidation is an attractive touch to this wartime antique. Plus, it makes a great conversation piece.

Vintage Beer Tin Display Signs

Have a favorite bartender or brewmaster? These tin beer signs belong on the walls of a home bar. They're already equipped with mounting brackets, so they're ready to be hung. Between bold colors and vintage advertising, these signs will inspire a round of drinks on the house.

Signed The Allman Brothers Band Radio City Musical Hall Posters

Music memorabilia collectors will rock out when they unwrap three Allman Brothers concert posters, each signed by members of the iconic American band who played at a world-renowned venue. With a little wear and tear around the edges, it echoes authenticity and nostalgia.

Elvis Presley Custom Framed Photo with Mini Acoustic

You'll be hard-pressed to find a better gift for an Elvis fan. There's so much to love about this framed set, featuring an authentic unused ticket. The photograph of a young King of Rock n' Roll holding his guitar warms the heart -- as does its mini guitar counterpart.

Autographed Babe Ruth, Ty Cobb, et al Baseball

Looking for a home run gift? For the baseball trivia and stats nerd, this signed baseball features legends like Babe Ruth, Ty Cobb, Cy Young, Walter Johnson, and Eddie Collins -- just to name a few. It's mounted in plexiglass, ready for display on a desk or mantel.

