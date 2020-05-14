May 14, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
Georgia ex-cop charged in Ahmaud Arbery killing was banned from making arrests after skipping use-of-force training: report
The retired police detective facing murder charges in the shooting of Ahmaud Arbery was stripped of his power to arrest people at least twice in his career for repeatedly skipping use-of-force training, his personnel records show. Gregory McMichael, who’s being held in a Georgia detention center with his co-defendant son, ended up losing his law enforcement certification just four months before he retired last year, according to documents obtained by The Washington Post this week.