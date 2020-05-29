George Floyd, ex-cop Derek Chauvin worked at same club last year: former boss

A former Minneapolis club owner says George Floyd and the ex-cop accused of murdering him this week may have met when they worked security jobs for her business last year. Derek Chauvin, the white officer who was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter on Friday, had a side gig as a security guard at El Nuevo Rodeo for nearly 17 years, Maya Santamaria revealed Thursday. Floyd, the unarmed black man who died in Chauvin’s custody, also worked there last year — though the woman is not sure if they ever met.