‘Gender Reveal Lasagna’ Is the Cheesy New Party Trend No One Needed

Tired of the kitschy pink and blue cakes and balloons? Now you can reveal the gender of your unborn baby by slicing into a new treat: a lasagna. Villa Italian Kitchen, the nationwide Italian restaurant chain also responsible for pumpkin spice pizza, launched its #LasagnaReveal promotion so that parents-to-be can cater their gender reveal party with a Gender Reveal Lasagna. The package includes one cheese lasagna, a tray of garlic rolls, and either a garden, Caesar, or Greek salad. The entire catering package is $139.99.

While the outer layer of lasagna looks like nothing but a benign layer of charred cheese, expectant parents will cut into layers of gooey, food-coloring-tinted ricotta. Oozing from the first slice is cheese, sauce, and a surprise: If the baby is expected to be a boy, the cheese is dyed blue. If the baby is expected to be a girl, the cheese is dyed pink.

But after seeing the photos, many are nauseated by the greenish hue of cheese that’s been dyed blue.

“According to this gender-reveal lasagna the baby’s gone bad,” tweeted @TimDuffy.

According to this gender-reveal lasagna the baby's gone bad. pic.twitter.com/iEhuuSCaVX — Taco Belle and Sebastian™ (@TimDuffy) January 22, 2019

Villa Italian Kitchen claims customers won’t be disappointed — that the delivered lasagna is made-to-order and includes pasta imported from Italy along with Alfredo sauce and both mozzarella and ricotta cheeses. Expectant parents can share their gender reveal lasagna with the hashtag #LasagnaReveal for a chance at winning a free catered meal.

The cakes served at gender reveal parties are often over-the-top and extravagant. And this isn’t the first time a gender reveal party has gone too far. In 2018, parents threw theirs with fireworks, alligators and even fistfights. One party, according to CNN, started a 47,000-acre wildfire. So this gooey casserole is far from the worst thing that’s happened at these soirees.

In fact, some people are into it.

this is my type of gender reveal lmaooooo https://t.co/20boZR5rzU — baro ⚡️ (@Medrannoo) January 22, 2019

Others argue that gender is as fluid a construct as melted cheese — and that gender reveal parties of any kind deserve a huge lasagNO.

“listen, i may be a trans man and auto hate ‘baby gender reveal’ sh--, but who the hell Would enjoy seeing BRIGHT PINK OR BRIGHT BLUE CHEESE IN THEIR LASAGNA,” said @Galactic_Mage in a tweet. “Now THAT goes against nature.”

So 2019 is off to a bit of an odd start. Here’s to hoping the other food trends this year is expecting will be easier to stomach.