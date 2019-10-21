The gas fireplace

It used to be that if your home wasn't originally designed with a fireplace, you were out of luck. But thanks to the advent of gas fireplaces, if you want the cozy feel of a romantic fire, you can now have it with just the push of a button. Keep in mind that it takes some pre-planning for installation, but if you go through the trouble, it's well worth it.

If you're ready to get yourself a new gas fireplace, keep reading our buying guide, which includes expert advice and even a few reviews. Our favorite from Emberglow is so beautiful you'll love looking at it, even without a fire.

Considerations when choosing gas fireplaces

Types of gas fireplaces

There's no substitute for the beautiful glow and comforting heat of your own fireplace. First, decide whether you plan to install a gas fireplace from scratch, or if you prefer to use a gas fireplace insert that goes inside a pre-installed wood-burning model.

A freestanding gas fireplace can be installed just about anywhere you want. There's no need for a chimney or a pre-installed wood-burning fireplace. While some freestanding models expel fumes through a hole in the wall, other models have no vents at all.

Gas fireplace inserts are set up inside your current fireplace. They come with burners and a few artificial logs. While some models are housed in metal, others just include logs and burners, which you then hook up to a gas line. They come in both vented and ventless setups.

Ventless vs. vented

Ventless gas fireplaces work similarly to a standard heater in your home. Ambient heat blows out of the fireplace and into your home, providing warmth. This heat also carries with it some carbon dioxide and water vapor, though it's perfectly safe. Most ventless fireplaces include an oxygen depletion sensor, which tells you when there is too little oxygen in the room.

Vented gas fireplaces are most often fireplace inserts that connect to a chimney already in place. If the fireplace isn't already inside a firebox, you'll have to purchase one.

Fuel type

Natural gas is preferable if you already have gas lines in your house. The main benefit of natural gas as fuel for your fireplace is that it will never run out.

Liquid propane requires you to buy a propane tank and refill it as needed. While this can be inconvenient, it's a good way to have a gas fireplace in your home if you don't have the benefit of natural gas.

Heat output

You need to make sure that any fireplace you choose can provide you with enough heat to warm your chosen space. To do this, the following calculation is required:

Multiply the recommended BTUs (50 to 60 per hour per square foot for cold climates, 30 to 35 per hour per square foot for warm climates) by the square footage of the space you wish to heat. Compare that number to the hourly BTU rate provided by each fireplace manufacturer to know which models will suffice.

Features

Logs

Gas fireplaces come complete with fabricated logs. They're made from ceramic, cement, or another similar material. The only tangible difference between different types of fabricated logs is how they look.

Price

Most gas fireplaces cost between $350 and $1,500. A $350 gas fireplace is most often a basic liquid propane-fueled model. If you spend $800, you can expect a high-quality fireplace with remote start and other similar features. For $1,500, you can get a premium gas fireplace that looks like a standard wood-burning model.

FAQ

Q. Can my gas fireplace also burn wood?

A. No. If you attempt to burn wood in a gas fireplace you can cause major damage, and even put your home at risk of fire damage. Burning wood in a gas fireplace also instantly voids the warranty on most models.

Q. Can I have a vented gas fireplace without a chimney?

A. Yes you can. However, you need to make sure you have the proper ductwork and venting apparatus. You should be able to install it through either the roof or the rear of the home.

Gas fireplaces we recommend

Best of the best: Emberglow's 43" Convertible Vent-Free Dual Fuel Gas Fireplace

Our take: Great option for heating a large area with a great look.

What we like: Versatile dual fuel design allows for either liquid propane or natural gas.

What we dislike: Some users reported damaged or missing pieces when the fireplace arrived.

Best bang for your buck: Pleasant Hearth's 36" Convertible Ventless Propane Fireplace

Our take: This reasonably priced model is one of the best-looking gas models available.

What we like: 22,000 BTU and cozy 36-inch design make this fireplace the model of function and beauty.

What we dislike: Some items were mislabeled in the box, making assembly more difficult.

Choice 3: Pleasant Hearth's 46" Convertible Ventless Natural Gas Fireplace

Our take: Classic good looks with heating capacity up to 1,100 square feet.

What we like: 46-inch design and detailed finish make this fireplace a great centerpiece for your living area.

What we dislike: Instructions are not as detailed as they could be.

