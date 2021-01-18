Brent N. Clarke
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Garth Brooks to perform at Joe Biden inauguration

January 18, 2021 | 2:25pm
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Brian Niemietz
Brent N. Clarke

"This is not a political statement,” Brooks said. “This is a statement of unity."