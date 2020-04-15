Gantri lamp review

Lighting makes a difference.

There's a difference between the experience of a clear, sunny day versus a gloomy, grey one. There's a difference between the feel of a room with harsh overhead fluorescents versus one gently lit by warm-bulb lamps.

I'm a big believer that you can change the entire landscape of a room just by changing the lighting (and leaving everything else the exact same). But how large an investment is worth it for the perfect light -- and does the perfect light even exist? To test this, I got a very chic lamp for my bedside table from Gantri, a hip, new-age company that makes lights with sustainable materials and practices.

Here's what I think about my lamp and its effect on my bedroom's aesthetic after more than a month of daily use.

Overall impressions

This lamp (Gantri's Gio Table Light in snow, to be exact) is totally frivolous and is trying really hard -- but I love it. It makes me feel like I have high-brow tastes, and it undoubtedly elevates the general clutter on my thrift-store bedside table, transforming my random assortment of books, journals, and day-old coffee mugs into curated-art-exhibit chaos rather than the haphazard odds and ends it actually is.

The lamp makes my room feel more cohesive and aesthetically pleasing. There are few practical reasons to pay $298 for a table light, which is how much this one cost, but it brings me joy.

Construction: When I first unboxed this lamp, I was a bit confused because it wasn't as sturdy as I expected it to be. It's lightweight, which on the one hand is convenient, but on the other hand makes a very expensive lamp feel and look a bit cheap. The lid portion that sits above the base and bulb isn't attached in any way, so it slides on and off easily, which makes me worry about breaking or cracking it if I were to bump the table. So far, this hasn't actually come close to happening.

Appearance: After seeing the lamp for the first time, my first thought was, "This looks like it was 3D printed." Turns out I was right. Gantri uses "cutting-edge 3D printing technology to produce luxury-quality products without industrial inefficiencies." So if you like sleek, ultra-modern home accents, this is a great one that looks like it was made exactly the way it was.

To be honest, this table light is like a Monet painting: It looks significantly better from far away. Up close, your impression of it might shift. If you didn't know it was a near-$300 lamp made from corn with cutting-edge production technology, you might assume it was a hunk of semi-functional plastic.

However, as I mentioned earlier, this lamp feels like museum-exhibit lighting. Though it looks less impressive up close, the overall effect on my room as a whole is impressive and makes it a worthwhile addition.

Functionality: The Gio Table Light may not specifically be intended as a bedside lamp; it seems like it might be better suited to life on a desktop. Here's why: The light is specifically directed down rather than out. It doesn't really illuminate far beyond itself, but it's enough to easily read if I'm sitting right beside it in bed. (For reference, all I had before this lamp was this under-$20 Himalayan pink salt lamp, which is still great for relaxing but ultimately not at all useful for reading or actually seeing anything.)

It's simple and easy to use, as a lamp ought to be. The bulb inside is gentle and dimmable, though I do wish it was able to get a bit dimmer than the lowest setting allows. Sometimes, when I have the sliding on/off switch as dim as it will go, an accidental shift of my bedside table will bump it into the off position, which can be annoying.

Sustainability: One of Gantri's biggest selling points is its sustainable production methods. All lamps are made of materials derived from corn, which the company claims to be "durable and great for the planet."

In addition to natural/sustainable materials, the brand uses digital manufacturing (i.e., 3D printing) to increase efficiency, keep production in the U.S., and cut down on waste. The idea is that this method eliminates the usual inefficiencies of industrial manufacturing processes.

Cost: These lamps are expensive. Full stop. To be fair, my Gio Table Light is on the higher end of the price scale. Gantri's table lights generally range from $98 to $298, while you can spend as much as $498 on a floor light. Their selection of wall lighting falls between $148 and $198.

Is it worth it?

This depends. The lamp is certainly a conversation piece and I appreciate the air of elegance and modernist minimalism that it adds to my otherwise disorganized bedroom. For me, it pulls my room together in a lazy way because it allows me not to change anything else while giving the illusion of taste. However, $298 is a significant amount to spend on a lamp, so this comes down to personal budget allocation. All of these lights also have a very specific look, so if they aren't to your taste, there's no way to justify the expenditure.

Sarah Pitts is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.