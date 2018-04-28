The Future Policy Award 2018 is Open for Nominations

The Future Policy Award 2018, showcasing frameworks and policies scaling up agroecology, is calling for nominations. The World Future Council is teaming up with the U.N Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and IFOAM – Organics International to highlight legislation and frameworks around the globe that enhance food security and sustainability by cultivating environments for agroecology, working towards the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and contributing to the Sustainable Development Goals.

Every year, the World Future Council picks one area greatly influencing the food system to receive nominations for innovative and effective policies and frameworks that are building a more just and sustainable food system. This year the topic area is agroecology, which the World Future Council believes “can play a key role as it improves the resilience of poor smallholders and family farmers, contributes to the production and consumption of healthy and nutritious food, and boosts local economy and markets, safeguards natural resources and biodiversity, and promotes adaptation to and mitigation of climate change.”

The World Future Council opens the nominations for policies and legislation at the local, regional or national level. Nominated policies should protect small farmers’ rights to access agrobiodiversity, conserve agrobiodiversity for future adaptation, provide incentives to encourage agricultural practices that protect ecosystems, bridge the gap between agriculture and nutrition policies, promote local food systems, and reduce food waste and pollution.

After all nominations are received, the research team at the World Future Council evaluates them according to the Principles for Future Justice, the Ten Elements of Agroecology, and the Principles of Organic Agriculture. The adhering nominations are sent to a jury of experts set to convene at the World Future Council meeting in July. The Future Policy Award 2018 winners will be announced by the FAO during World Food week.

To read more about the Future Policy Award 2018 or to nominate frameworks or policies that are scaling up agroecology, fill out the nomination form.

