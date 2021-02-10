February 10, 2021From www.nydailynews.com
Friends identify woman killed in Minnesota mass shooting as 37-year-old mother of two
The victim killed in Tuesday’s mass shooting at a Minnesota health clinic was a “beautiful mother, daughter and friend” who worked as a medical assistant at the facility, according to her family and friends. Police have not identified any of the five people shot at Buffalo’s Allina Health clinic, but her loved ones confirmed Wednesday that 37-year-old Lindsay Overbay was the woman who died after the bloodbath.