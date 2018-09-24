  1. Home
Fried Cheese Balls Recipe

From www.foodfanatic.com by Rebekah Garcia Kalinowski
Ingredients

  • 2 cups Shredded Gouda Cheese, (8 ounces)
  • 1 Egg, or 2 egg whites
  • 2 tablespoons Cornstarch, or all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 cup Cracker Crumbs, for dredging (optional)
  • Vegetable Oil, for frying
  • Your Favorite Sauce, for dipping

Directions

  1. With an electric mixer or by hand, mix the cheese, egg and cornstarch (or flour) in a large bowl until a soft dough forms.
  2. Scoop 2 teaspoons of dough and roll into a ball. If desired, roll balls in cracker crumbs for an extra crispy coating. Refrigerate cheese balls until thoroughly chilled, about 30 minutes.
  3. In a medium frying pan, heat oil over high heat (350°F for deep frying). Fry cheese balls until golden brown, turning once, about 30-60 seconds per side.
  4. Drain on paper towels. Serve hot with your favorite sauce for dipping.

 

