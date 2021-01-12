Freshology review

It’s difficult to eat right all the time. Preparing meals ahead of time can help, but it requires considerable time and energy to plan, shop, and cook for a whole week.

Freshology claims it can take the hard work out of healthy eating with its fresh, ready-made meal delivery service. The service says it offers 500 healthy and flavorful meals across several meal plans — and the only prep involved is microwaving and plating.

Freshology promises convenience with its subscription model, which is meant to make it easy to pick meals, switch plans, or pause or start deliveries whenever the heart (and stomach) desires.

We wanted to see whether Freshology is really the best option for healthy, ready-made meals, so we decided to try it out. Here’s what we found.

How we tested Freshology

We tested Freshology among health-conscious individuals with meal prep experience. We signed up for a week’s worth of deliveries and selected the program that gave us two meals per day. The meals covered lunch and dinner and totaled 1,200 calories per day.

We opted for Freshology’s Balance-D plan, which is geared toward individuals with diabetic dietary needs. The menu features meals that help control blood sugar.

Freshology subscription

For the most part, signing up for Freshology, selecting a meal plan, and scheduling delivery were quick and straightforward.

To create an account, we were asked for basic information, as expected. However, we were asked to input our credit card information before proceeding to screens where we could review and select our meals, and that threw us off a little.

While we were concerned that we were about to lock ourselves into a plan before determining if the meal options were to our liking, we discovered this wasn’t the case. We were only charged once we finalized our meal selection and scheduled the first delivery.

Freshology menu

We were impressed with Freshology’s diverse assortment of meals and flavors, which we thought were pretty much on par with restaurant-style meals.

The meals weren’t the clinical, hospital-cafeteria-inspired dishes or bland TV dinners we expected. Rather, we were able to choose from an eclectic collection of recipes, including Indian Turkey Tenderloin and Aztec Quinoa Salad.

Subscribers are presented with a weekly calendar of meals, which includes a picture of the meal, ingredients, and basic nutritional information. We were given two options for each meal selection: either we could stick to the preselected meal calendar, or we could substitute the meal and choose from four other options.

We decided to stick to most of the week’s pre-selected meals; however, we did substitute a few meals to fit our palate. It’s important to note that Freshology only substitutes entire meals rather than customizing protein, veggies, or carbs for each meal.

With that said, we felt that this substitution approach was realistic and reasonable. Freshology assembles macro-driven meals and controls calories, fat, and sodium, and it makes sense that individual substitutions would undoubtedly skew the macros.

Freshology delivery

We felt the delivery process for Freshology was efficient and streamlined, which ultimately contributed to the program’s overall convenience. A week’s worth of meals arrives in two deliveries, on Tuesdays and Fridays, to ensure meals are as fresh as possible.

One aspect of delivery that initially surprised us was that there is no confirmation email or way to “confirm” upcoming deliveries short of calling customer service. Upon calling, however, we found out that Freshology uses automatic shipping — which makes sense given the preselected meal calendars. It seems that the lack of confirmation and tracking numbers is one way that Freshology streamlines logistics to keep costs down.

Freshology meal packaging

We were impressed with how well Freshology packages their deliveries. In fact, we left one of the sealed boxes in the kitchen for several hours before unpacking to see whether it kept food cold — and it did.

Deliveries arrived in a cardboard box well-packed with layers of recyclable paper and reusable cold packs. We were also pleased with the size of the cold packs since they fit perfectly inside small coolers and lunch boxes.

As far as the meals, each dish was individually packaged in recyclable plastic containers. They were labeled with the meal’s name and nutritional information.

Most meals were packaged in two-compartment containers separating protein and vegetables, although the salad we ordered was in a single container. Wet and dry ingredients, like nuts, mandarin oranges, or salad dressing, were packaged in individual containers. This setup kept ingredients fresh and prevented meals from getting soggy.

Freshness and flavor of Freshology meals

We agree that Freshology lives up to its promise of impressive freshness. More than anything, we were surprised at just how fresh the ingredients were. Our Freshology meals arrived fully prepared and ready to eat in microwave-safe containers. All we had to do was microwave and plate the meals. As is the case with any microwavable meals, we experienced some trial-and-error, but it was easy enough to heat the meals to our preference.

We were most impressed at how fresh the chicken and turkey tasted. We had reservations on how fresh the salad could be after a couple of days, but the lettuce and other ingredients were vibrant in color and weren’t wilted.

Our favorite meals were the Szechuan Turkey Burger and Teriyaki Chicken Rice Bowl. These flavor-packed meals were incredibly filling despite being less than 500 calories. The complex, engaging flavor profiles were on-par with high-quality restaurant dishes.

Freshology customer service

We’d like to note that Freshology offers an exceptional customer service experience. We’ve tried subscriptions and memberships for various products and services in the past, and we can say with certainty that Freshology is one of the easiest subscriptions to cancel or pause.

While we needed to call customer service to set these changes in motion, we reached a representative immediately and weren’t upsold or asked why we were canceling. This made the whole process stress-free and, ultimately, quite pleasant.

Our second delivery arrived with two broken meal containers. Luckily, nothing was spoiled and we simply transferred the food to our own containers. When we contacted customer service, they were quick to apologize for the inconvenience and credited our account for both meals.

Freshology cost

Freshology costs between $8.50 to $14 per meal depending on selections, which breaks down to roughly $122 to $205 per week. Home delivery costs $9.99, while mail-order delivery costs $19.98 per order. Subscribers in select locations have the option for onsite pickup.

In addition to several meal plans, including keto and vegetarian options, subscribers have access to a dietary expert via telephone appointments as well as access to Freshology’s private Facebook community.

Freshology pros

Based on our experience, we feel Freshology lives up to its claims of fresh, delicious, ready-made meals. Their meal delivery service is convenient, approachable, and user-friendly.

We genuinely looked forward to meals, many of which had complex flavor profiles. We were also impressed that despite a seafood allergy, we were able to dive into the Balance-D plan with plenty of alternatives.

We liked that Freshology made it easy for us to work with them, regardless of whether we were ordering, asking questions to customer service, or canceling our subscription.

Freshology cons

We felt that the Freshology online dashboard could be a bit more intuitive. While it has a fairly small learning curve, we felt it could be friendlier to first-time users.

The Freshology box arrives with “Diet To Go” and “Time to Eat” displayed in large letters. We feel the program could benefit from nondescript packaging, as some subscribers prefer to manage health or weight loss discreetly.

Is Freshology worth it?

Overall, we were big fans of Freshology and thoroughly enjoyed trying heart-healthy versions of comfort foods and international flavors.

Freshology’s program allows subscribers to experiment with new flavors and dietary lifestyles without having to do all the prep work and cooking themselves. Given the freshness and ingredient quality, we feel Freshology is a smart investment in convenience and clean eating.

