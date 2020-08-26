Kamil Zihnioglu
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

France records most new COVID-19 cases in 24-hour period since April

August 26, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Kamil Zihnioglu

France recorded more than 5,400 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the most for any day since April.