Spencer Platt
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Fox News pundit encourages Americans to get ‘out there’ and ‘have some courage’

May 7, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Spencer Platt

Fox News pundit mocks 'experts,' encourages Americans to get out there and 'have some courage'