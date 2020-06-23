Fourth of July deals

Fourth of July is approaching, which means grilling and outdoor adventures are on the mind.

While we may not be hosting parties as usual this year, it's still an ideal time to get outside with your household to barbecue, play yard games, and go for hiking or camping excursions where possible.

We found deals on products from cast iron skillets to coolers to sunscreens to dog pools that will help you make the most of summer months without breaking the bank.

Check out these seasonal bargains to celebrate Independence Day.

Lodge Pre-seasoned 10.25-inch Cast Iron Skillet: $14.88 at Amazon (was $26.68)

Cooking on a grill or over a campfire requires a rugged pan that can handle high temperatures. We love that this tough cast iron Lodge skillet comes pre-seasoned and is constructed by a trusted long-standing brand.

Coleman Cool Box Xtreme Cooler: $76.83 at Amazon (was $99.99)

If you need a huge cooler to keep lots of your favorite beverages cold for extended time spent outdoors, Coleman has you covered. The brand's Cool Box Xtreme model can prevent ice from melting for as long as five days and can fit as many as 160 cans for plenty of cold refreshments on hot summer days.

Weber Spirit II E-210 2-Burner Liquid Propane Grill: $379 at Amazon (was $479.99)

Bring on the barbeque this Fourth of July with the Weber Spirit II Grill that's powered by propane and has all of the features you need to prepare your favorite backyard cuisine. The dual burners, easy-to-start ignition, and ample space for grilling accessories make barbecuing a breeze.

Face Masks: $30 at Parachute (Buy a Set, Give a Set,)

Slowing the spread doesn't mean you have to give up on comfort. These unique face masks are made of Parachute's 100% cotton fabrics that are also used to make their quality beddings. They are available in a set of five for $30, and the company will donate a set for each set purchased.

Picnic Time 'PT-Colorado' Insulated Backpack Cooler: $40.51 at Amazon (was $61.95)

The PT Colorado Insulated Backpack offers a modern way to tote picnic items for this favorite outdoor pastime. In addition to a backpack design that you can carry hands-free, it boasts insulated material to maintain food temperatures and comes with service for two that includes dinnerware and wine glasses.

ALPS Mountaineering Getaway Chair: $35.72 at Backcountry (was $54.95)

Wherever your outdoor excursions take you this summer, make sure you have a comfortable place to sit. A folding chair is what you need because you can simply close it for transport and pop it open when and wherever you need a seat.

Pendleton Oversized Jacquard Towel: $37.13 at Backcountry (was $49.50)

If your Fourth of July plans include a trip to the beach, don't forget to add a beach towel to your list. Pendleton is known for its quality towels made of soft, thirsty cotton material that's crafted to last for many beach-going seasons. Choose from a wide area of stylish patterns that look great on the shore.

La Roche-Posay Anthelios 60 Sunscreen for Combination Skin: $29.99 at Ulta (Buy 1 Get 1 50% off)

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Sunscreen provides 60 SPF, plus it absorbs quickly and is dermatologist-tested to be safe for use on sensitive skin.

Trixie Portable Dog Splash Pool: $34.99+ at Chewy

Many dogs like to take a dip in the pool, especially on hot summer days. The Trixie Portable Dog Splash Pool is made of scratch-resistant materials and is easy to assemble -- no tools required. Its affordable price is an appealing selling point too.

Hathaway Deluxe Bocce Ball Set: $77.69 at Macy's (was $110.99)

There's nothing like a yard game to bring friends and family together for outdoor fun, and bocce ball will have the gang playing for hours. Hathaway's deluxe set includes eight durable resin balls and a tough storage case to keep them organized.

Clinique for Men Broad Spectrum SPF 21 Moisturizer: $29.50 at Sephora

This popular Clinique product serves two purposes to make your skincare routine simple: It's a rich moisturizer that keeps your skin hydrated combined with an SPF 21 to shield it from damaging rays.

Booda Soft Bite Tail Spin Flyer Flying Disc Dog Toy: $6.86+ at Chewy (was $12.99+)

Get out in the summer sun with your best four-legged friend for some interactive fun. This exciting toy flies like a frisbee, but it floats too, so it's great for pooches who like to play in the water.

Ultimate Direction Women's Adventure Vesta 4.0: $87.97 at Backcountry (was $159.95)

Don't let your hiking gear and other essentials bog you down when you hit the trails this summer. The Adventure Vesta 4.0 vest is designed to provide a comfortable fit for women, and it has useful compartments for carrying water, keys, a phone, and more, as well as straps to secure and tote trekking poles.

Coleman Dome Tent with Screen Room: $149.49 at Amazon (was $199.99)

Camping is a great way to get back to nature and enjoy long summer days, but you can't do it without a reliable tent. The durable six-person Coleman Dome offers enough floor space for a family and their gear, and it includes a screen room to enjoy nature without inviting flying pests inside.

Marc Jacobs Beauty O!Mega Glaze All-Over Foil Luminizer: $34 at Sephora (was $49)

Apply this luxurious luminizer over your face and body and you will get glowing skin that's suitable for your favorite summer looks. You'll like that it only takes a little bit to get eye-catching results.

Triumph Sports 2-in-1 Bag Toss/Washer Toss Combo: $34.88 at Amazon (was $39.95)

You can't grill out without yard games, and Triumph Sports offers two games in one for hours of fun. The set includes platforms plus tossable washers and bags for some serious outdoor competition.

Callaway Chrome Soft Truvis Yellow 18 Golf Balls: $39.99 at Calloway (was $44.99)

You'll enjoy minimal spin and zippy speeds with Callaway's Chrome Soft Truvis Golf Balls, plus the color and pattern is specifically designed to enhance visibility so you can spend less time searching.

Hathaway Portable Volleyball Set: $111.99 at Macy's (was $159.99)

From the backyard to the beach, volleyball is a great summer pastime. We love that this set has all of the necessities to get your game on, including a net, posts, a regulation volleyball, ball pump, and carrying case.

Black Diamond Speed 40L Backpack: $142.46 at Backcountry (was $189.95)

If you're taking advantage of the Fourth of July holiday to go climbing, this roomy Black Diamond backpack has the space and features to accommodate your belongings for your next outdoor adventure. It features a user-friendly top-loading design, a comfortable suspension system, and room for hydration essentials.

SNAPTAIN SP500 Foldable GPS FPV Drone: $159.99 at Amazon (was $199.99)

This drone is easy to fly and suitable for novices, but it also includes features that impress. We give it high marks for gesture control that will snap photos and record video with hand commands and the GPS mode that enables it to follow you through the compatible app signal via your smartphone. The affordable price is another appealing feature.

Striped Flatweave Rug: $71 - $679 at Parachute (was $89 - $849)

You can elevate the decor of any room of your home by simply putting down a rug. Parachute has stylish, hand-woven rugs available in numerous sizes to enhance your living space.

Tarte Face Tape Foundation: $27.30 at Ulta (was $39)

You may already love Tarte Shape Tape concealer, but did you know that the brand makes a foundation to accompany it? Face Tape Foundation provides beautiful, natural coverage that holds up well to sweating and swimming. Choose from 50 shades to find your perfect match.

