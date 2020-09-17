Andrew Wardlow
‘Forrest Gump’ novelist Winston Groom dead at 77

September 17, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Storm Gifford
Andrew Wardlow

"Forrest Gump" novelist Winston Groom has died at the age of 77.