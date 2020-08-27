Former MLB player Aubrey Huff praises Kenosha murder suspect as ‘national treasure’

Former MLB player Aubrey Huff, whose toxic Twitter feed is filled with hateful messages, reached a new low Wednesday by publicly praising a murder suspect accused of fatally shooting two protesters and seriously wounding another. The two-time World Series champion and avid Trump supporter lauded the accused killer, 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, just hours after the Illinois teen was charged with first-degree intentional homicide following a triple shooting in Kenosha, the Wisconsin city where Jacob Blake was shot by police on Sunday.