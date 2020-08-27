Eric Risberg
Former MLB player Aubrey Huff praises Kenosha murder suspect as ‘national treasure’

August 27, 2020
Former MLB player Aubrey Huff, whose toxic Twitter feed is filled with hateful messages, reached a new low Wednesday by publicly praising a murder suspect accused of fatally shooting two protesters and seriously wounding another. The two-time World Series champion and avid Trump supporter lauded the accused killer, 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, just hours after the Illinois teen was charged with first-degree intentional homicide following a triple shooting in Kenosha, the Wisconsin city where Jacob Blake was shot by police on Sunday.