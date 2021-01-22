January 22, 2021From www.nydailynews.com
Former Make-A-Wish executive accused of stealing funds from charity
The former CEO and president of Make-A-Wish Iowa was arrested Thursday and charged with stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the charity, which supports children with critical and terminal illnesses. Jennifer Woodley, 40, is accused of secretly giving herself a $10,000 bonus without getting approval from the board and making 84 unauthorized purchases on a Make-A-Wish credit card that cost the group more than $23,000.