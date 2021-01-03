January 3, 2021 | 8:59pmFrom www.nydailynews.com
Former FDA chief calls for faster vaccine rollout: ‘35 million vaccines sitting on a shelf somewhere’
The U.S. coronavirus vaccine rollout is not keeping pace with the number of vaccines available or the new, more transmissible variant, former FDA commissioner and current Pfizer board member Dr. Scott Gottlieb said Sunday. He recommended a "dual strategy" to expand inoculations to the general population even as high-priority groups got their shots.