Food-Focused SXSW Voting Guide 2023

SXSW 2023 will bring together some of the most forward-thinking leaders working to improve food and agriculture systems.

Panels incorporated into the Conference’s programming rely on votes from the public, providing everyone with an opportunity to make their voices heard and ensure that the issues they care about are in the spotlight.

Below, we are rounding up some of the most inspiring food and agriculture focused panels that reflect the populations they impact and the topics that deserve a seat at the table. These submissions feature chefs pushing for an equitable hospitality industry, innovators using technology to support more sustainable business practices, food waste warriors, nutrition educators, labor organizers, and more.

To cast your vote, simply check out the roundup below, click on a panel that speaks to you, and hit the ↑ button. Then, engage further by adding your opinion in the comments section, share with networks, and repeat.

Community voting, which accounts for 30 percent of the decision making, closes Sunday, August 21, 2022.

The Legislation that Can Fight Hunger & Food Waste

Roughly 42 million Americans are hungry, yet roughly one-third of food in the United States goes to waste each year. The Food Donation Improvement Act is a bi-partisan Bill that has the potential to cut food waste and reduce hunger. This panel will explore the importance of the Bill, how it will incentivize companies to donate surplus food, and what eaters can do to help pass this important legislation.

Niyeti Shah – Social Impact Program Manager, WeightWatchers

Lisa Barden – Executive Director, Keep Austin Fed

Emily Broad Leib – Director, Food Law and Policy Clinic of the Center for Health Law and Policy Innovation – Harvard Food Law & Policy Clinic

Tom Colicchio – Owner, Crafted Hospitality

Indigenous Knowledge Has Been Regenerative All Along

Indigenous Peoples globally have practiced regenerative agriculture for centuries. So why is regenerative agriculture only recently coming into the spotlight? And who is receiving credit for this approach to sustainable agriculture? This panel will explore the origins of regenerative agriculture in Indigenous knowledge, and the ongoing impacts of settler-colonialism in food and agriculture systems.

A-dae Romero Briones – Director of Programs-Native Agriculture and Food Systems Initiative – First Nations Development Institute

Alex Racelis – Associate Professor of Agroecology and Resilient Food Systems, University of Texas Rio Grande Valley

Food Workers Organizing for Change

From farms and processing plants to restaurants and grocery stores, workers are a vital part of the food system. Despite their importance, food chain workers often struggle to obtain fair wages, protections, safe work environments, and more. This panel will address the barriers to organizing in the food system, the growing labor movement, and the unions that are fighting — and winning — to ensure workers have a voice.

Jose Oliva – Campaigns Director, Heal Food Alliance

Stuart Applebaum – President, Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU)

What’s Wrong with Food Tech?

Venture capital investors directed US$51.7 billion into agrifood technologies in 2021 alone. This funding has the potential to address the most pressing problems in the food and agriculture sector, but without careful consideration new technologies can also exacerbate inequalities. This panel will address the importance of inclusive research and development processes, how technology can increase transparency solutions, and where we go from here.

Riana Lynn – CEO, Journey Foods

Emily Ma – Head, Food for Good at Google

Are Food Businesses Simply “Greenwishing”?

Eaters are increasingly looking for food options that are good for themselves, animals, and the environment. But as companies respond to consumer demand, it can be hard to distinguish between the brands taking real action toward sustainability and those hiding behind false claims, or the companies that claim to change by 2050, but aren’t taking action now.

Kai Nortey – CEO/Co-Founder, kubé

Kerri McClimen – Vice President of Communications, Niman Ranch

Megan Morikawa – Global Sustainability Office Director, Iberostar

Women Chefs Reshaping the Hospitality Industry

During this panel, we will hear from incredible Black women chefs reshaping the hospitality industry. Together we will discuss the forces of oppression that have historically marginalized Black, female voices in the food system, the challenges that these culinary leaders still face today, and the future of the food and restaurant culture in the United States.

Adrian Lipscomb -, Founder, 40 acres

Tanya Holland – Award Winning Chef, Author & Restaurateur

How Fast Food Companies Target the Next Generation

Through strategic advertising and marketing campaigns, fast food companies are influencing the way young children eat, with a disproportionate impact on communities of color. This panel will discuss the effects of fast food marketing on children’s dietary choices and policy solutions.

Marion Nestle – Paulette Goddard Professor of Nutrition, Food Studies, and Public Health, Emerita, New York University

Dr. Sonya Grier – Professor Department of Marketing, American University

Philanthropy Must Act to Transform Global Food

Conventional food systems today prioritize efficiency and calories, with little regard paid to the impact of production practices on human and environmental health. While capital flows currently support these systems, it is possible to redirect philanthropic investments to make food systems more environmentally sustainable, nourishing, and socially just.

Lauren Baker – Deputy Director, Global Alliance for the Future of Food

Rex Raimond – Director, Transformational Investing in Food Systems

Who’s At the Table? Food Policy & the BLM Movement

Discriminatory USDA and federal policies have made it harder for Black people to access resources throughout the food system, while simultaneously dispossessing 98 percent of Black farmers of their farmland over the past century. Centering the Black Lives Matter movement and Black voices is crucial to addressing the ongoing harm that these policies have had and continue to have on members of the BIPOC community.

Tambra Raye Stevenson – CEO/Co-Founder, WANDA

Leah Penniman – Co-Director & Farm Manager, Soul Fire Farm

Centering Communities in Food Systems Research

Strategic food studies research has the power to drive food systems transformation, but are we asking the right questions? During this panel, we will explore gaps in food systems research today, ways that researchers can better with the communities they’re looking to support, and how we can ensure that research findings make their way into the hands of community members and policymakers to drive change.

Dr. Kimberly Jackson – Professor of Biochemistry; Director, Food Studies, Spelman College

Erin Lentz – Associate Professor of Public Affairs, Lyndon B Johnson School of Public Affairs, University of Texas, Austin

Stop Separating Food and Health

For millennia, food has been a part of medical practice, but as medical treatments and procedures modernized, many Western cultures shifted away from incorporating food into healthcare. Food and health advocates are working to change this, bridging the gap between medical institutions, communities, and the food we eat.

Charles Platkin – Executive Director, NYC Food Policy Center

Executive Director, NYC Food Policy Center Mark Hyman – Founder and Physician, Ultra Wellness Center

Founder and Physician, Ultra Wellness Center Rupa Marya – Associate Professor of Medicine, University of California, San Francisco

Plant Power to the People

While the plant-based food movement has exploded in recent years, accessibility remains a barrier. Outside of urban areas, affordable, plant-based food options are difficult to find, representing a missed opportunity for people to shift to a lifestyle that is better for their health and the planet. And yet, a study conducted by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences reported that “a global shift to a plant-based diet could reduce mortality and greenhouse gasses caused by food production by 10% and 70%, respectively, by 2050.” By partnering with social entrepreneurs, beloved pop culture icons, and athletes who want to use their influence for good, a new wave of brands are re-shaping the plant-based food industry to be more equitable, accessible, and approachable to the masses.

Josh Tetrick – Founder and CEO, Eat Just, Inc.

Nil Zacharias – Founder and CEO, Plantega

Danielle Nierenberg – President, Food Tank

Pinky Cole – Founder & Owner, Slutty Vegan

Cultivating a Regenerative Food Revolution

Consumers have long been removed from the farm and where the food is grown. But progressive farmers and brands want something different. Seeing the power of connecting consumers to where their food comes from, brands and farmers are working together in new ways to rebuild our food system and bring products to market that are healthier for humans and our planet.

By prioritizing soil health, farm resilience, and climate change, brands and farmers have an opportunity to build trust with consumers and forge a healthier path forward. Discover how the new generation of farmers and brands are empowering consumers through education, and helping them make better, more informed choices at the checkout counter.

Julia Collins – CEO & Founder, Planet FWD

Danielle Nierenberg – President, FoodTank

Tim Nuss – Partner, Nuss Farms; Co-Founder, The Modern Acre; Director of Category Sales, Apeel Sciences, Nuss Farms & The Modern Acre

Lara Dickinson – Co-Founding Executive Director, One Step Closer

Social Issues Gain Voice at Point of Purchase

82 percent of shoppers want a brand’s values to align with their own.

Unafraid to disrupt the status quo and make lifestyle changes to fight for a better world, young consumers recognize the power of voting with their dollars. Eager to take action themselves, they expect brands to speak, act and educate on social and political issues they care about. As such, companies are adapting to meet those needs and building a cult following in the process. Brands will be forced to evolve or die as Millennials and Gen-Z hold more of the purchasing power in years to come.

Hear how these brands are leaning into their values and standing out by empowering Millennials and Gen-Z consumers to lead a more values-aligned lifestyle.

Julia Collins – Founder, Moonshot

Noah Schnapp – Founder and Chief Snacking Officer, TBH

Megan Wood – Executive Editor, Shopping at TMB, Trusted Media Brands

Nadya Okamoto – CEO & Co-Founder, August

Climate is Culture: The Making of a Movement

Our culture – what we listen to, watch, eat and wear – is largely driven by marginalized communities. And often, voices from these communities make the most noise to influence social and political change. This is particularly true when it comes to the most pressing issue of our generation, the climate crisis, which disproportionately affects marginalized communities.

Using culture to catalyze followers, these influential voices are using their reach to infuse climate action into daily life and make it integral to who we are.

Uncover the importance of leaning into culture to drive impact, how to be hopeful for the future, and how we can all band together to stave off the worst effects of the climate crisis.

Kayalin Akens-Irby – Head of Growth, Planet FWD

Isaias Hernandez – Environmental Educator & Founder, QueerBrownVegan

Ashley Nsonwu – Co-Founder & Chief Impact Officer, Hot Jupiter

Marika Anthony – Shaw, CEO & Founder, PLUS1

What’s the True Cost of Your Food? Check the Label

Nutrition labels, which were mandated in 1990, helped consumers take control of their health through their food choices. The next generation of labels is empowering consumers to shop with their values and understand the full impact of their purchasing decisions. From carbon comparison shopping (via carbon labels), supply chain transparency (interactive codes to meet farmers) and even food waste reduction (according to a new study out of Cornell), discover the next frontier of consumer empowerment and how innovative label design and technologies are changing the way we interact with our food systems.

Kathryn Tuttle -Chief Marketing Officer, Farmer Focus

Walter Robb – Senior Executive Partner, S2G Ventures

Vivian Barad – Partner & Executive Director, IDEO

Kayalin Akens-Irby – Head of Growth, Planet FWD

Futuring Food Systems: A Seat at the Chef’s Table

No one knows food- and the food system- like a chef. In this panel discussion, we bring top culinary chefs out from their kitchens and onto the SXSW stage to discuss systemic challenges, opportunities and innovations in food. Pull up a seat at the Chef’s Table for a conversation centered around taste, and an exploration of industry sustainability and inclusive food systems, as we reimagine the future of food. From the historical roots of a dish to the kitchen of tomorrow, modernized food-culture, ingredients and the hospitality industry, food is at the center of it all.

Kwame Onwuachi – Owner, 5th Floor Hospitality

Adrian Lipscombe – Founder, 40 Acres Project

Tavel Bristol-Joseph – CoOwner, Emmer&Rye Hospitality Group

Tiffany Derry – Founder, Tiffany Derry Concepts

Protein Re-Evolution: Cellular, Myco and Insect Ag

Dominant livestock industries have negative impacts on people and planet. As populations increase, we need to fill plates with ethical, sustainable, and nourishing food, while fulfilling consumers’ needs for tasty, familiar, and culturally-appropriate ingredients. Change-makers are disrupting dominant food industries through innovation in alternative proteins, but the consumer remains wavering at the center. How can alternative protein innovators convince eaters to switch beef burgers to cellular, insect, or fungi proteins – and should they? The future of food hinges on convincing the consumer. Join a midwestern cricket farmer, a fungi-focused chemical engineer, and an investor driving cellular ag innovation in a discussion on the whys and hows of the future of protein.

Michelle Ruiz – CEO, Hyfe Foods

Shelby Smith – Founder / Farmer, Gym-n-Eat Crickets

Lejjy Gafour – CEO, CULT Food Science

Errol Schweizer – Journalist, Forbes

Next Gen Ag: Views from a Midwest Cricket Farmer

When Shelby moved back to the Iowa family farm, she knew she didn’t want to grow corn and soybeans with her dad. She started raising crickets – prairie lobster – to stir important conversations about food and the food system. Though the food innovation spotlight is often focused on urban and coastal regions, the Midwest remains at the nexus of food systems issues that disproportionately impact environment, health, and community livelihoods. In rural America, family farms continue to decline as the average farmer age rises. In rethinking the food system, those who live agriculture, and are most impacted by it, have knowledge to share. Young people from family farms like Shelby are serving up what the next generation of farming should and can look like in the Midwest and beyond.

Shelby Smith – Founder / Farmer, Gym-n-Eat Crickets

Errol Schweizer – Journalist, Forbes

Queer-Forward Brands and Safe-Spaces with Food/Bev

Consumer products are the new external signifier – tools we use daily to tell our stories & signal our values. Many places, including Texas, have unjust policies & discriminatory laws targeting LGBTQAI+ people, families, communities & businesses. In a new city, job, school or while traveling, it’s difficult to know who will respect you or your children, as People, or who you could turn to if an ally is needed. Food & Bev brands hold a unique power to not only provide representation in their marketing, advertising & communications, but also in the actual products that consumers use. Seeing a Queer-forward brand at school, work or a party tells a person they’ll be welcome, or let’s a parent know their child is safe. Join us to explore this idea & meet founders creating Safe Spaces with CPGs.

Andrea Hernández – Founder, Snaxshot

Hans Schrei – Co-Founder, Wunderkeks

Gefen Skolnick – Founder, Couplet Coffee

Anthony Sobotik – Co-Founder, Lick Honest Ice Creams

Hybrid Approaches to the Future of Protein

A conversation about the future of protein consumption and how the hybrid approach to production will decrease food scarcity and improve the industry’s environmental footprint. We will look at the advent of plant-based proteins and consumer willingness to transition while also digging into the challenges that entrepreneurs face getting their products to price parity with traditional animal proteins. Finally, we will address efforts to transition the livestock industry into regenerative practices and the impact that operational shifts and dropping consumer demand will have on generational farms and ranches.

Shayna Harris – General Partner, Supply Change Capital

Christian Ebersol – CEO, 99 Counties

Chloe Sorvino – Staff Writer, Forbes

Anne Palermo – CEO, Aqua Cultured Foods

Women building culture-first food brands

A conversation about the shifting demographics of the US consumer, and the buying habits of younger generations. In a time when cities are becoming more diverse, and those diverse citizens are looking for an authentic experience in the grocery store, women are stepping up to the plate to provide consumers with products tailored to their palates. We will discuss the hurdles that culture-first brands face when positioning their products in stores, and the pros and cons of the ‘ethnic’ aisle. Finally, we will look beyond the business and touch on the work these women are taking on out of the office to help their communities and create opportunities for those around them.

Rafaella Fontes – Associate, Supply Change Capital

Kayla Castañeda – CEO, Agua Bonita

Perteet Spencer – Co-Founder, Ayo Foods

Denise Woodard – CEO, Partake Foods

Decoupling Food from Agriculture

There are many negative ramifications of climate change, and the continued challenges to the agricultural industry will be high. In addition to the side effects of global warming, the growing world population will demand an increase in the food supply, further putting stress on current systems. Political unrest in agricultural regions and tensions on supply chains further exacerbate the challenge of getting food on our plates. In conversation with entrepreneurs at the forefront of a movement to reimagine the way food staples are manufactured, we will look into the emerging role of fermentation in building the next generation of sustainable food. We will offer an overview of the science behind fermentation and how it is used to create sustainable alternatives to wheat and even coffee.

Noramay Cadena – General Partner, Supply Change Capital

Maricel Saenz – CEO, Compound Foods

Michelle Ruiz – CEO, Hyfe Foods

Re-regionalizing the Food System

The effects of the Coronavirus pandemic on the food system have been intensified by the war in Europe. Now more than ever, the importance of reliable supply chains is acknowledged at the consumer level. We will discuss the benefits of transitioning from large industrial farms back to local farms and ranches, and how to use traditional waste products to create nutrient-dense and sustainable options for consumers.

Rafaella Fontes – Associate, Supply Change Capital

Christian Ebersol – CEO, 99 Counties

Michelle Ruiz – CEO, Hyfe Foods

Carbon Neutral Beef? Too good to be true?

Carbon Neutral Beef? What’s the catch? That’s a common response we get when bringing up the topic. The catch is there is no catch, but it is a novel approach to radically reducing the carbon footprint of agriculture that Neutral Foods has pioneered. And because addressing climate change will take all of us, friends and foe alike, we will demystify how we can do it, how others can do it, and why we think the next food revolution is a carbon neutral one.

Join a rancher, climate scientist, and entrepreneur to explore what a carbon-neutral food revolution might look like. Learn how implementing seaweed in cattle’s diets can drastically reduce methane emissions and why grasslands and large grazing animals are important for carbon drawdown.

Cory Carman – Founder, Carman Ranch

Ann Radil – Head of Carbon Reduction, Neutral

Alexia Akbay – CEO, Symbrosia

Dr. Sweta Chakraborty – President, WeDontHaveTime, Inc.

Is Ignorance Bliss? Not when it Comes to Climate

The science is clear: we are in a climate crisis and far from where we need to be. Unfortunately, many people are still unaware of how dire the situation is and what has brought us here. One major reason for this is the lack of accessible climate education. Far too often, climate information is difficult to find, only available in English, and written in scientific jargon. Who actually knows what carbon neutral or net-zero means?

Join us for a panel that features climate activists and communicators as we explore the state of climate education today. What is taught in schools? How do we ensure that information on the climate crisis is accessible to everyone, regardless of their background?

Dr. Sweta Chakraborty – President, We Don’t Have Time

Kevin J. Patel – Founder, OneUpAction International

Sophia Kianni – Youth Advisor to the UN Secretary General, United Nations

Alexandria Villaseñor – Founder, Earth Uprising

Launchpad for Web3 Social Impact

ChangeDAO’s 90-minute workshop “Launchpad for web3 Social Impact” aims to empower Changemakers with the knowledge, tools, and community resources to maximize their impact with web3 technology. Join a successful web2/web3 entrepreneur and experienced nonprofit leader for a design-thinking workshop to explore what is web3, why we should care, ways to play, and how to bring your vision to life.

It is open to all experience levels and designed to be educational, interactive, and productive. Whether you are a small traditional nonprofit who has never heard of an NFT or a crypto-native social impact DAO on an alt-chain, you will walk away with a greater understanding of and deeper connection to the web3 social impact ecosystem.

Kelsey Driscoll – COO, ChangeDAO

David All, Founder – CEO, Changemaker, ChangeDAO

Creating sustainable Regenerative Communities

In a world plagued by changing climate, we need to discuss solutions for the increasing challenges to our ecosystems. Join us as we lead a discussion with some of the most outstanding scientific minds in the fields of regenerative soil to discuss how we can find solutions in this growing community. These leaders will share findings from their numerous projects around the world that will increase your understanding of how we can regenerate depleted soils, conserve water loss, improve ecosystem management, and promote organic permaculture practices and techniques in communities locally and globally, urban and rural. A better understanding of these challenges will lead to a more organically-focused collaboration with existing ecosystems to conserve and nurture our natural resources.

Ethan Guion – Owner & Founder, One Man With a Few Gardens

Matt Powers – Teacher & Founder of the Permaculture Student

Elaine Ingham – Founder/Educator,

Dr. Elaine’s Soil Food Web School

Stephen Lucke – Founder & CEO, Gardopia Gardens

Full disclosure: Little Herds, an educational nonprofit in Austin, Texas, works with partners, colleagues, friends, neighbors and mentors to encourage community members to submit food focused ideas and amplify messages that work towards creating an equitable and sustainable food system, where everyone is fed and nourished.

