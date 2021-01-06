FOCL CBD review

Looking for a natural way to relieve stress and soothe pain? CBD is a readily accessible option that has exploded in popularity in recent years.

It’s not hard to see why: CBD companies promise the world, from increased focus to boosted memory to better sleep. But few, if any, deliver.

FOCL claims to be the outlier. They say their products use “plant-powered wellness” and “modern mother nature” to help users ditch stress, recover faster, sleep deeper, and concentrate longer. All of their products are vegan, non-GMO, and cruelty-free.

We wanted to find out if three of FOCL’s products — Premium CBD Drops, Relief Cream, and FOCL Day — are all they’re cracked up to be. We tried each supplement for at least a month to determine whether they delivered on the effects they promised. Here’s what we found.

FOCL Premium CBD Drops review

FOCL’s Premium CBD Drops use three clean ingredients to “help quickly calm your mind and body:” CBD to relax, MCT oil to boost memory and brain function, and flavoring to make it palatable. This product promises to ease everyday stressors, help you fall asleep quicker, and assist with relaxation and recovery.

How to take CBD oil drops

The product was easy to use, with clearly marked dosages on the dropper that helped us ensure we were getting the right dosage. While consuming a supplement in drop form may be intimidating to some, we found the process to be extremely easy.

First, we made sure the lid was tight and shook the bottle to give everything a good stir. Then we unscrewed the top and squeezed the dropper to fill it with CBD. Finally, we released the dropper of CBD oil under our tongue and let it sit there for about 30 to 45 seconds before swallowing.

FOCL Premium CBD Drops taste

After using the product, the first thing we noticed was the taste. The mint flavor, while bold, was pretty good. There are many products that miss the mark when it comes to mint, but this one hits it dead on. The orange cream flavor was even better. It tastes just like the real thing and is without question our favorite flavor of the two.

FOCL Premium CBD Drops effectiveness

After about 40 to 60 minutes, we started feeling its effects. While small, they were noticeable: We were more relaxed, a bit more focused, and sleep came a whole lot easier. Still, there were times when this wasn’t the case — sometimes the product worked immediately, sometimes not. It was impossible to measure how much the product affected us, and occasionally we were unsure of how well it worked at all.

Are FOCL Premium CBD Drops worth it?

At $65 (or $54.99 per month with a monthly subscription), FOCL Premium CBD Drops are on the higher end of the CBD oil cost spectrum. Still, given the taste, design, and effectiveness, we think you’d be hard-pressed to find a better alternative.

FOCL Relief Cream review

FOCL Relief Cream is a topical CBD ointment that’s formulated to address aches and pains and meant to provide immediate full-body relief. The formula is said to soothe inflammation and offer enhanced cooling relief.

FOCL Relief Cream effectiveness

After applying the product, we felt immediate relief, paired with a cool, menthol scent. The sensation was surprisingly pleasant: tingling and stimulating. As for its potency, in our experience, a little bit went a long way. One pump was capable of covering a large area of skin — so much so that we eventually started using half pumps.

Unlike the FOCL Premium CBD Drops, the Relief Cream worked fast, effectively relieving tension all throughout our neck and back, the places where we applied it. We could typically feel it working for anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour, with the scent lingering well past the sensation. If anything, we thought the scent was a little too strong, which led us to avoid applying the product if we planned on going out in public later in the day.

Is FOCL Relief Cream worth it?

At $59 (or $52.99 with a monthly subscription), we feel that this is a good bang for your buck when it comes to natural CBD pain relief. It feels good, smells fresh, and soothes irritation, as promised. We think it would be ideal for those with sore spots or chronic pain, and for those who enjoy the sensation of applying a topical therapeutic lotion.

FOCL Day review

FOCL Day is a brain supplement that blends adaptogens (non-toxic plants) with hemp CBD to elicit a calming and centralizing response. The supplement, which is taken in pill form, is supposed to unlock better focus and more energy if taken consistently, as well as improve cognitive performance and memory over time.

FOCL Relief Cream effectiveness

After trying the product, we were let down. We didn’t notice any effects, either positive or negative, after using the product for a month. When we should’ve felt focused we felt distracted, and when we should’ve been alert we were sluggish.

Is FOCL Relief Cream worth it?

While at $49 (or $43.99 per month with a monthly subscription) it is the cheapest of the three products we reviewed, we did not think that FOCL Day was worth the almost fifty-dollar price tag. We much preferred the FOCL Premium CBD Drops and Relief Cream over this product, and recommend going with either of those instead.

FOCL CBD pros

A big selling point for FOCL is that all their products are vegan, non-GMO, and cruelty-free, so if you’re on board with any or all of those things, FOCL is a great option. Beyond that, two of the three products we reviewed worked pretty well and were successful in calming us down, lulling us to sleep, and soothing our pain. If you know for a fact CBD works on you, these products are a great tool for your arsenal of stress and pain relievers.

FOCL CBD cons

In our experience, at least for the premium CBD drops, the results were unpredictable. Most of the time we’d feel the effects within an hour or so, but every so often we didn’t experience any effects, positive or negative. This speaks to a larger point about CBD products: Everyone’s body responds differently to CBD.

Sometimes that means you’ll have to tweak the dosage until you find an amount that works for you; sometimes it means the substance is never going to have a noticeable effect on you at all. The only way to find out for yourself is through experimentation and observation.

Bottom line

We recommend some, but not all, of FOCL’s CBD products.

FOCL Premium CBD Drops are great for users who are looking for a high-quality, well-formulated, good-tasting CBD supplement.

FOCL Relief Cream would be a great option for those seeking relief through a natural, vegan, cruelty-free topical CBD ointment.

But we can’t recommend FOCL Day, owing to the fact that after using it, we noticed no change in our mood or brain functions.

