TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Floyd Mayweather to pay for George Floyd’s funeral, says Mayweather’s camp

June 2, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Brian Niemietz
TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA

Floyd 'Money' Mayweather to pay for George Floyd's funeral expenses