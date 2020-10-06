Florida teen who alleges suffering panic attacks arrested after refusing to wear mask at school

The family of a Florida teen who was arrested after repeatedly refusing to wear a mask at school claims he suffers from an anxiety disorder and has trouble breathing when his face is covered. The 16-year-old boy, who was on probation for an unrelated incident, was taken into custody on Sept. 17 after refusing to follow the rules that Winter Springs High School put in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus, according to an arrest report obtained Monday by the Orlando Sentinel.